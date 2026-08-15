FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh hoists the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, August 14, 2026 — The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour at its President Secretariat in Islamabad, where business leaders reaffirmed their commitment to national development and economic progress.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh led the celebrations and hoisted the national flag alongside Vice President Tariq Khan Jadoon and Capital Office In-charge Karim Aziz Malik in the presence of members of the business community and other attendees.

The ceremony continued with a cake-cutting event, while participants raised enthusiastic slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” to mark the national occasion.

Among those attending were Dr Afshan Malik, Chairperson of the Sindhu Social Welfare Trust; Shafiq Swati, Convener of an FPCCI Standing Committee; Ayesha Khan, Deputy Convener; Sardar Saqib Naseem, President of RCSTSI; Senior Vice President Dost Ali Jan; Vice President Asif Javed and other representatives.

During the ceremony, participants discussed the responsibilities of individuals and institutions in contributing to national progress. They also focused on economic revival, strengthening the private sector and creating greater opportunities to serve the country.

Addressing the gathering, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan, the leaders of the freedom movement and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

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He said Independence Day serves as a reminder of the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline associated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He urged citizens to uphold these principles while working towards a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

The FPCCI president also highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s young population, describing youth as the country’s most valuable asset. He stressed the need to provide young people with better opportunities, skills and platforms so they can contribute effectively to the national economy.

He further emphasised the role of the business community in supporting Pakistan’s economic development. According to him, the private sector remains committed to building a stronger, prosperous and economically stable country.

Atif Ikram Sheikh called for closer cooperation between the government and the private sector, saying both sides must work together to create sustainable economic growth and move Pakistan forward.

The Independence Day ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment from the business community to contribute to Pakistan’s economic stability, national development and a more prosperous future.

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