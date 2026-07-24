DHA Water: Sindh Approves Rs14.2 Billion Water Supply Project for Karachi’s DHA

PPP says the new pipeline aims to improve water availability and reduce reliance on private water tankers in Defence Housing Authority.

KARACHI, July 24, 2026: DHA Water project has received approval from the Sindh government, with authorities clearing a dedicated water supply pipeline from Dumlottee to Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi, at a revised cost of Rs14.2 billion.

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Member of the National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig welcomed the decision, saying the project would provide an additional one million gallons of drinking water per day to DHA residents. He described the scheme as a key commitment of his election manifesto under the slogan “Tanker-Free DHA.”

Dr Baig said the Sindh Cabinet approved the project during its recent meeting, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had fulfilled its commitment by moving forward with the long-awaited water supply scheme.

He thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving the revised project cost. According to Dr Baig, the new pipeline will help ease water shortages in Karachi and improve access to potable water in DHA.

He also pledged to work with local community representatives to ensure the project is completed on a priority basis. He said timely completion of the scheme would help reduce dependence on private water tankers and curb the influence of the so-called tanker mafia in the area.

The project is expected to strengthen Karachi’s water distribution network by increasing the supply of drinking water to one of the city’s largest residential neighbourhoods.

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