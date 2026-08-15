Riyadh Air Launches Direct Flights to Pakistan with Islamabad Service

Riyadh Air launches its first direct services between Riyadh and Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad and Lahore

Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier begins daily non-stop Islamabad flights on Independence Day, with Lahore services set to follow on August 18.

ISLAMABAD, August 15, 2026 — Riyadh Air has launched its first direct flights to Pakistan, expanding the Saudi carrier’s international network with new services connecting Riyadh with Islamabad and Lahore.

The inaugural flight landed at Islamabad International Airport on August 14, coinciding with Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day and marking a significant milestone in air connectivity between the two countries.

The daily Riyadh–Islamabad service operates from King Khalid International Airport using Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The airline will operate two flight schedules between the capitals, with services running four times a week on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new Riyadh Air connection is expected to serve millions of Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia, as well as business travellers, families and pilgrims travelling between the two countries.

Riyadh Air will also launch direct flights between Riyadh and Lahore on August 18. Flight RX0675 will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Riyadh at 1:40pm and arriving in Lahore at 7:50pm local time. The return service will depart Lahore at 9:20pm and reach Riyadh at midnight.

Inaugural ceremonies were held at both King Khalid International Airport and Islamabad International Airport to mark the launch. The Riyadh ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq.

The Islamabad event was attended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Muhammad Ali, Secretary Defence and Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority Board, Major General Qaisar Suleman, Additional Secretary Aviation, Shazia Rizvi, Joint Secretary Aviation, Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority, Sohail Babar Warraich, Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, officials from Pakistan and Saudi aviation authorities, and senior Riyadh Air executives.

The new services reflect the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, supported by shared religious ties, diplomatic cooperation and extensive economic links.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates work across Saudi Arabia in sectors including healthcare, technology, finance and construction. The new direct flights are expected to provide greater convenience for these communities, while also supporting business travel and religious tourism.

The routes will also give Pakistani passengers access to Riyadh Air’s expanding international network, allowing smoother onward connections through Riyadh, which is developing into a major aviation and logistics hub.

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Riyadh Air said passengers can purchase tickets through its website, mobile application and travel partners. The airline is also inviting travellers to join its Sfeer loyalty programme, with founding members receiving benefits including a Best Offer Guarantee, complimentary onboard Wi-Fi and opportunities to earn rewards from their first flight.

Passengers travelling on the new routes will fly aboard Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners featuring Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. The aircraft offer upgraded seating, enhanced privacy, wireless connectivity, advanced entertainment systems, onboard dining and other passenger amenities.

The launch represents another step in Riyadh Air’s plan to build a global network from its base in Saudi Arabia. The airline aims to connect travellers to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030 while promoting Saudi hospitality and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as an international aviation hub.

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