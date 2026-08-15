Centrum Air and Gerry’s Group launch the new direct Karachi–Tashkent flight route at a ceremony in Karachi

The new non-stop service will connect Karachi and Tashkent twice a week from September 3, with Gerry’s Group handling sales, marketing and ground support across Pakistan

KARACHI, August 2026 — Centrum Air has officially launched its new Karachi–Tashkent route, marking a significant development in air connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The new route was unveiled at a launch ceremony held at the Karachi Marriott Hotel, attended by government officials, corporate executives, aviation partners and representatives of the media.

Starting September 3, 2026, Centrum Air will operate two weekly non-stop flights between Karachi and Tashkent. The airline is set to become the only carrier offering a direct service on the route, providing passengers with a more convenient connection between Pakistan’s largest city and Uzbekistan’s capital.

Karachi–Tashkent flights are expected to support business travel, tourism, trade and onward international connections. As Centrum Air’s official General Sales Agent (GSA) and General Handling Agent (GHA) nationwide, Gerry’s Group will oversee sales, marketing and ground support operations for the new service.

The launch event featured addresses by Arshad Wali Muhammad, Group Director of Gerry’s Group, and Ken Marshall, Chief Operating Officer of Gerry’s International. Adilmirza Khalmirzaev, Head of Agent Relations at Centrum Air, delivered a presentation on the airline’s network and connectivity.

Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, General Manager – Marketing & Business Intelligence at Gerry’s International, also presented a corporate showcase featuring highlights from recent familiarisation (FAM) trips.

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The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Luqman Rasheed, Deputy Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), along with representatives from the aviation and corporate sectors.

The event was hosted by Sitara Khan and concluded with a lucky draw, cake-cutting ceremony and presentation of shields to distinguished guests and participants.

The new route builds on the successful launch of Centrum Air’s Lahore service three months earlier. The expansion into Karachi further strengthens the airline’s presence in Pakistan and reflects Gerry’s Group’s efforts to support the development of the country’s aviation sector.

The Karachi connection is also expected to create new opportunities for trade and tourism between Pakistan and Central Asia. Improved air links could provide businesses and travellers with easier access to Uzbekistan while supporting wider regional connectivity.

With the launch of the new service, Centrum Air and Gerry’s Group aim to contribute to stronger commercial and travel links between Pakistan and Central Asia while expanding options for passengers travelling beyond the region.

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