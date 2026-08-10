Lucky Investments has achieved Pakistan’s highest Asset Manager Rating, securing an AM1 rating from the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) less than 18 months after beginning operations.

The milestone, announced in Karachi on August 10, 2026, marks a significant achievement for the company, which commenced operations in April 2025. The AM1 rating represents PACRA’s highest assessment of an asset manager and recognises strong standards across governance, investment management, risk management, operational performance, internal controls, financial strength and institutional capability.

The rating places Lucky Investments among Pakistan’s leading asset management companies and highlights the pace at which the company has expanded since entering the market.

According to the company, its rapid progress reflects a disciplined business strategy, a focus on Shariah-compliant investment solutions and growing confidence among investors, sponsors, regulators, business partners and other stakeholders.

Since launching its operations, Lucky Investments has crossed PKR 126 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). The company has also introduced a diversified range of mutual and pension funds while expanding its presence across Pakistan.

It has further invested in digital services through the launch of the Lucky Funds mobile application, while expanding its national distribution network and establishing strategic partnerships designed to increase access to Shariah-compliant investment products.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments Limited, described the AM1 rating as another major milestone for the company.

He said achieving PACRA’s highest possible Asset Manager Rating within 18 months of starting operations was an extraordinary accomplishment and reflected the confidence investors and other stakeholders had placed in the company.

Shoaib expressed gratitude to the company’s investors, directors, sponsors, management team, business partners, regulators and other stakeholders for their contribution to its growth.

He said the achievement also reinforced Lucky Investments’ commitment to maintaining high standards of governance, fiduciary responsibility, investment management and Shariah compliance.

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The CEO added that the company would continue focusing on innovative investment solutions and improving the investor experience through digital transformation.

The company also plans to expand its branch distribution network and strengthen access to professionally managed investment products across Pakistan.

Shoaib said the broader objective was to contribute to the development of Pakistan’s Islamic capital markets while supporting financial inclusion, savings and investment.

The AM1 rating comes as Lucky Investments continues to position itself as a major player in Pakistan’s growing Islamic asset management sector.

With assets under management now exceeding PKR 126 billion, the company said it aims to make transparent, professionally managed and Shariah-compliant investment solutions more accessible to individuals and institutions nationwide.

The latest recognition is expected to further strengthen the company’s position in Pakistan’s asset management industry and support its strategy of expanding investment participation through digital channels and wider distribution.