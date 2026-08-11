Mövenpick Hotel Karachi Launches Grand Pan Asian Food Festival

Mövenpick Hotel Karachi launches its Grand Pan Asian Food Festival at Lotus Restaurant.

Mövenpick Hotel Karachi has launched its Grand Pan Asian Food Festival, bringing Chinese cuisine and Asian culinary traditions to the city’s food lovers.

KARACHI, — Mövenpick Hotel Karachi successfully launched its Grand Pan Asian Food Festival at Lotus Restaurant on August 7.

The festival features Chinese cuisine as part of a wider celebration of Asian food and culture.

The launch brought together senior hotel management, diplomats and distinguished guests.

H.E. Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand, attended the event. Mövenpick CEO Sikandar Mahmood and General Manager Muhammed Khurram Awan also joined the launch.

Other guests and members of the hospitality community attended the event.

Chinese Cuisine Takes Centre Stage

The festival puts Chinese food at the centre of the culinary experience.

Guests can explore a selection of Chinese dishes prepared as part of the Pan Asian food celebration.

Phoenix Club Win Naya Nazimabad Independence Day Throwball Championship

The event aims to introduce diners to Asian flavours while creating a lively cultural experience.

The festival also gives Karachi’s food community an opportunity to experience international cuisine in a hotel setting.

Diplomats and Hospitality Leaders Attend

The presence of Thailand’s Consul General added a diplomatic and cultural dimension to the launch.

H.E. Surashete Boontinand joined hotel executives and other guests at Lotus Restaurant.

Sikandar Mahmood and Muhammed Khurram Awan represented Mövenpick Hotel Karachi at the event.

The gathering highlighted the hotel’s focus on international cuisine and cultural experiences.

Mövenpick Promotes Asian Food and Culture

The Grand Pan Asian Food Festival reflects the growing interest in international dining experiences in Karachi.

The event combines food with cultural exchange.

Through the festival, Mövenpick Hotel Karachi aims to offer guests an opportunity to explore Asian culinary traditions.

The launch also strengthens the hotel’s position as a venue for food festivals and international culinary events in the city.

Follow THE AZB