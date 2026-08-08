Senior leadership at the grand opening of Arena by Pearl-Continental DHA Multan

Hashoo Group’s PC Hospitality expands its award-winning PC Signature Collection in South Punjab through a strategic partnership with DHA Multan.

Hashoo Group Expands Portfolio with Arena by Pearl-Continental DHA Multan

MULTAN — Pearl-Continental (PC) Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality division of Hashoo Group, has officially announced the operational takeover and grand opening of Arena by Pearl-Continental DHA Multan. Designed as a state-of-the-art event and lifestyle destination, the property is tailored to host high-profile corporate gatherings, weddings, and community celebrations in South Punjab.

The grand opening ceremony brought together the senior executive leadership of PC Hospitality, top management from DHA Multan, business figures, and distinguished guests from across the region.

This landmark project represents the second successful collaboration between PC Hospitality and DHA Multan. It follows the launch of Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, Pakistan’s premier five-star golf resort. Through this joint venture, DHA Multan continues to solidify its reputation as a leading hub for luxury residential, sports, and hospitality infrastructure.

Expansion of the PC Signature Collection

The opening marks a major strategic expansion for Hashoo Group as Arena by Pearl-Continental DHA Multan becomes the third flagship property under the PC Signature Collection. It joins an elite portfolio alongside Rumanza by Pearl-Continental Multan and Cecil by Pearl-Continental Murree.

Recognized across the industry as the Best Boutique Hotel Brand, the PC Signature Collection focuses on delivering tailored boutique hospitality experiences in top-tier locations.

To provide a comprehensive lifestyle experience, the new facility is equipped with modern infrastructure, including:

Curated Event Venues: Fully customizable indoor and outdoor spaces equipped with advanced audio-visual systems for corporate galas, exhibitions, and social functions.

Entertainment Infrastructure: A high-end mini cinema catering to private screenings and guest recreation.

Bespoke Catering & Banquet Services: Signature culinary offerings managed by Pearl-Continental’s hospitality team.

Industry Leadership on Regional Economic Growth

Highlighting the strategic value of the project, Brigadier Kashif Naeem Khan Burki, Project Director of DHA Multan, emphasized how luxury infrastructure projects enhance the socio-economic framework of the city. He reaffirmed DHA Multan’s commitment to building world-class urban facilities that meet international standards for residents, investors, and visitors.

Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer of the Hospitality Division at Hashoo Group, commented on the strategic importance of the launch:

“Arena by Pearl-Continental DHA Multan is a significant addition to our award-winning PC Signature Collection and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional lifestyle and hospitality destinations. As the third property under the collection, Arena further strengthens our vision of delivering distinctive guest experiences while contributing to regional tourism, economic growth, and sustainable hospitality development.”

With a growing portfolio of over 60 operational and upcoming properties, PC Hospitality continues to expand its reach across multiple market segments, ranging from luxury brands like PC Signature and Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts to boutique options such as PC Legacy and Hotel One.

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