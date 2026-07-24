PASPIDA: Auto Spare Parts Dealers Meet KCCI Leadership to Discuss Industry Issues

Delegation and Karachi Chamber representatives exchange views on challenges facing Pakistan’s automobile spare parts sector and explore areas of cooperation.

KARACHI, July 24, 2026: PASPIDA representatives met the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to discuss issues affecting Pakistan’s automobile spare parts sector and explore opportunities for closer cooperation between the two organisations.

The delegation from the Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) was led by Patron-in-Chief Arshad Islam. The delegation also included Vice Chairman PASPIDA Central M. Ahsan and Chairman Sindh Circle Suleman Amin.

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The meeting was attended by Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala, who joined via Zoom, along with KCCI President Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Arif Lakhani, and other chamber representatives.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, particularly issues facing the automobile spare parts import and trading industry. They also discussed strengthening collaboration between PASPIDA and KCCI to support the business community and promote the sector’s growth.

The participants reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue between trade bodies to address industry challenges and improve the business environment for automobile spare parts importers and dealers across Pakistan.

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