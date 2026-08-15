Prominent business, military and civic leaders gather at Federation House Karachi to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

Business leaders, military officials, academics and prominent members of Karachi’s civil society gather at Federation House to mark the occasion.

KARACHI, August 14, 2026 — Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day was celebrated at Federation House in Karachi with national pride, enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, bringing together prominent figures from the country’s business, military, academic and social circles.

Vice Admiral Faisal Amin, HI (M), Commander Coast (ComCoast), Pakistan Navy, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. His presence added significance to an event that highlighted national unity and the contributions of different sectors towards Pakistan’s development.

Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Director ISPR Sindh, also attended the ceremony as a guest of honour. Senior industrialist and philanthropist Bashir Janmohammed, business leader and philanthropist Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi, business leader Hamza Tabani and Prof. Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission, were also among the distinguished guests.

The gathering brought together leading representatives of Pakistan’s business community, including senior industrialists, exporters, investors, entrepreneurs and members of the intellectual community.

From the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon attended alongside Vice Presidents Asif Inam, Aman Paracha and Asif Sakhi. Former FPCCI President Zubair Tufail and former Senior Vice President Khalid Tawab were also present.

Former FPCCI Vice Presidents Shabbir Mansha, Danish Aman, Nazli Abid and Shakil Dhingra joined other prominent business figures at the celebration.

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Senior philanthropist and business leader Siddique Sheikh, along with Farida Qureshi, Shahid Ali Khan and Mahin Khan, also attended the event, which attracted a large number of notable figures from Karachi’s commercial and social circles.

The celebration at Federation House reflected the strong connection between Pakistan’s business community and national development. Participants marked the Independence Day occasion while recognising the importance of unity, economic progress and collective responsibility.

The presence of representatives from the Pakistan Navy, government institutions, academia, business organisations and civil society highlighted the diverse groups contributing to Pakistan’s national life.

The 79th Independence Day gathering concluded as a display of patriotism and solidarity, with members of Karachi’s business and civic community coming together to celebrate Pakistan’s independence and reaffirm their commitment to the country’s future.

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