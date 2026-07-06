July 7, 2026

Rotary Birthday: Members Celebrate President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola

Web Desk July 6, 2026

Rotarians around the world extend birthday wishes and recognize the Rotary International President’s commitment to global service and leadership.

Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola receiving birthday wishes from Rotarians around the world.

Rotarians celebrate the birthday of Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola.

Rotary Birthday celebrations were held as Rotarians from around the world extended warm wishes to Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, recognizing his leadership and dedication to humanitarian service.

The occasion marked not only President Babalola’s birthday but also his leadership during the 2026–27 Rotary year, which is centered on the theme Creating Lasting Impact. Rotarians praised his commitment to service, integrity and leadership, describing his journey as an inspiration for members across the global Rotary community.

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Supporters expressed their appreciation for his efforts to strengthen Rotary’s humanitarian mission and promote projects that create meaningful and lasting change in communities around the world.

Birthday messages wished President Babalola good health, wisdom, strength and continued success as he leads the organisation through another year of service. Many also voiced confidence that his leadership would help expand Rotary’s impact through stronger partnerships, volunteer engagement and community development initiatives.

Rotary members encouraged fellow volunteers and supporters to join in celebrating the occasion and to continue supporting the organisation’s mission of Service Above Self and its commitment to improving lives worldwide.

Rotary International is one of the world’s largest humanitarian service organisations, with more than 1.4 million members working across over 200 countries and geographical areas on projects focused on health, education, peacebuilding, economic development, environmental sustainability and the global effort to eradicate polio.

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