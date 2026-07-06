Rotary Governor: Mansoor Qadwani Congratulates Shahzad Sabir on District 3271 Role

Business leader praises Shahzad Sabir’s election and expresses confidence in his leadership of Rotary’s humanitarian initiatives across Sindh and Balochistan.

KARACHI: Rotary Governor Shahzad Sabir has been congratulated by prominent businessman Mansoor Qadwani following his election as District Governor of Rotary International District 3271.

Qadwani, who serves as Vice President of City Tajir Ittehad and is a former Vice President of KTMG as well as former Chairman of the Law and Order Committee at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), praised Shahzad Sabir’s appointment and described it as a significant achievement.

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He noted that Rotary International is one of the world’s largest humanitarian service organisations, with more than 1.4 million members across over 200 countries and geographical areas, working to improve communities through volunteer service and development initiatives.

Qadwani expressed confidence that Shahzad Sabir would strengthen Rotary District 3271’s humanitarian work across Sindh and Balochistan by promoting strategic partnerships, volunteer leadership, youth engagement and innovative community service projects.

He said the new district governor’s leadership would help advance programmes focused on healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and social welfare while expanding Rotary’s positive impact throughout the region.

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