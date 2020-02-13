Roshni Spring Fest
Roshni Spring Fest to be held on 1st March 2020

A Family event is going to be organized namely “Roshni Spring Fest” on 1st March 2020 Sunday 4:00 pm onwards at Regent Plaza Karachi , karachi , event is aA charity fundraiser for a great effort of Zubair Baweja’s Roshni Public School .

Attractions of Event are Open Mic for Amateurs Singers, Tic Tak Competition, Photo Both, Jumping Castle, Magic Show, Juggling Show, Showbiz Personalities and Much More

Entrance Ticket merely Rs 250/per head. Tickets to be purchased from the entrance at the event day. All proceedings will go to Roshni Public School ( a project of quality free education for underprivileged children).

Come and support Zubair Baweja in this excellent mission to spread education in each and every corner of Pakistan.
Your presence will be highly appreciated

