PSX Opens Week Lower as KSE-100 Falls 632 Points in Morning Trade

PSX Market Opens the Week Lower as KSE-100 Comes Under Selling Pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a negative note on Monday as investors remained cautious amid persistent market uncertainty.

Selling pressure emerged shortly after the opening bell, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index into negative territory. The decline continued despite easing geopolitical concerns and lower international oil prices.

The KSE-100 fell to 166,169.41 points at 9:34am, down 239.84 points, or 0.14 per cent.

Selling pressure intensified during the morning session. By 12:29pm, the index had dropped to 165,776.85 points, losing 632.40 points, or 0.38 per cent, from the previous close of 166,409.25 points.

KSE-100 Records Volatility

The benchmark index touched an intraday high of 166,581.95 points and a low of 165,601.22 points.

Trading volume reached 101.08 million shares, while the traded value stood at Rs6.31 billion.

The figures reflected continued volatility and limited buying interest. Investors remained reluctant to take fresh positions as selling in key sectors weighed on market sentiment.

Lower Oil Prices Fail to Lift Investor Confidence

International crude oil prices eased as renewed diplomatic efforts raised hopes of ending the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iranian and Qatari officials held talks for a third consecutive day. The discussions aimed to support an agreement and ease regional tensions.

The absence of major military escalation over the weekend also reduced immediate concerns about disruptions to regional energy supplies.

Gold Price in Pakistan Rises by Rs2,400 per Tola

However, improved international sentiment failed to encourage sustained buying at the local bourse.

Previous Week Ends with Profit-Taking

The latest decline followed a weak close on Friday. The KSE-100 shed 784.19 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 166,409.25 points.

The fall ended a four-session recovery. Investors booked profits amid concerns about oil prices, developments in the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict.

The market also faced pressure throughout October. The benchmark index lost 3,560 points, or approximately 2.1 per cent, during the month.

Geopolitical uncertainty, foreign portfolio outflows and profit-taking in heavyweight shares contributed to the decline.

Although the index recovered more than 4,800 points during the final week of October, it failed to sustain its gains. The benchmark had briefly crossed the 167,000-point level.

Interest Rate Increase Adds to Market Concerns

Geopolitical developments remain an important influence on Pakistan’s equity market. The country’s reliance on imported energy exposes its economy to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Higher oil prices can increase the energy import bill and add to inflationary and external account pressures.

The State Bank of Pakistan also raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to 12 per cent on October 26. The central bank cited higher energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty affecting the inflation outlook.

The rate increase added to investor concerns about borrowing costs, corporate earnings and broader economic conditions.

Investors Watch Middle East Developments

Market participants continue to monitor diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and movements in international crude prices.

They are also assessing domestic economic indicators and monetary policy developments for clearer signals about the market’s direction.

For now, cautious sentiment and profit-taking continue to weigh on trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

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