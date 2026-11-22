Dr Nasir Nasaka celebrates his 100th birthday in Karachi with Javed Miandad and distinguished guests.

Javed Miandad attends as chief guest; centenarian physician announces special birthday celebration with elderly mothers and differently-abled orphan girls at Aaghosh Home on November 25

KARACHI: Renowned Ayurvedic physician, herbal medicine practitioner and philanthropist Dr Nasir Saleem Nasaka celebrated his 100th birthday at a special ceremony held at his clinic in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

Born on November 20, 1926, Dr Nasaka completed a remarkable century of life on November 20, 2026. The occasion brought together prominent personalities, medical professionals, social workers, community leaders and well-wishers to honour his contributions to traditional medicine and humanitarian service.

Legendary Pakistani cricketer and former national captain Javed Miandad attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Tajik Ambassador Calls Karachi His Home, Encourages Pakistanis to Explore Central Asia

Among the distinguished guests were Aaghosh Trust President Shagufta Saba, Secretary General Muhammad Jazib and Trustee Muhammad Uzzam, along with other notable personalities.

Participants congratulated Dr Nasaka on reaching this extraordinary milestone. They also acknowledged his decades-long commitment to Ayurvedic medicine, herbal treatments and serving humanity.

Dr Nasaka has practised traditional medicine in Karachi for several decades. His professional and humanitarian contributions have earned appreciation from various quarters. Proposals have also emerged to recognise his services through a national civil award, an initiative previously supported by former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad.

Birthday Celebration with Residents of Aaghosh Home

In a particularly meaningful announcement, Dr Nasaka revealed plans to celebrate his 100th birthday once again on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at Aaghosh Home in Karachi.

He expressed his wish to share the happiness of his centenary with homeless elderly mothers and orphan girls with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Javed Miandad will also attend the gathering as chief guest, joining Dr Nasaka, Aaghosh Trust representatives and the residents of the welfare institution.

Aaghosh Trust has provided shelter, care and welfare services to homeless elderly mothers and differently-abled orphan girls for approximately 25 years.

Dr Nasaka’s decision to mark his historic birthday with the residents reflects his compassion and commitment to social responsibility. The gesture also highlights the importance of including vulnerable members of society in moments of happiness and celebration.

Participants expressed hope that Dr Nasaka’s century-long journey, professional achievements and humanitarian contributions would inspire younger generations. They said the upcoming gathering at Aaghosh Home would further promote kindness, dignity and service to humanity.

Follow THE AZB