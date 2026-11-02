Gold Price in Pakistan Rises by Rs2,400 per Tola

Gold Price in Pakistan Rises to Rs412,136 per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,400 per tola on Monday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Following the latest increase, the price of gold reached Rs412,136 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs2,058 to Rs353,340.

International Gold Prices Also Increase

The association reported that international gold prices increased by $24 per ounce, reaching $3,896.

The latest domestic increase follows a sharp decline on Saturday. Gold prices had fallen by Rs10,800 per tola during that session.

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The market has therefore recorded a notable change over the past two trading sessions.

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