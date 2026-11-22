KARACHI, November 22, 2026: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has called for collective efforts to prevent diabetes and promote healthier lifestyles. He stressed that building a healthy society requires positive thinking, better social values and responsible everyday habits.

He expressed these views while addressing an event titled “An Evening Dedicated to DAP”, organised by the Diabetes Association of Pakistan (DAP) in connection with World Diabetes Day. The Governor attended the gathering as chief guest.

Hashmi said prevention is better than cure. Therefore, people must give equal importance to disease prevention and their daily habits. He urged citizens to avoid mental stress and unhealthy eating. He also called for discouraging jealousy, greed and backbiting.

Instead, he encouraged forgiveness, tolerance and positive thinking. He said these values could help improve relationships and strengthen society.

Diabetes Prevention Requires Collective Responsibility

The Governor observed that diabetes is not merely a medical condition. Rather, it requires greater public awareness, preventive measures and collective responsibility.

He said a healthy society provides the foundation for a strong and progressive nation. Therefore, people must understand the importance of balanced lifestyles, proper nutrition and regular medical check-ups.

Brooklyn School Shines at International Children’s Day Celebration in Karachi

He also appreciated the role of the Diabetes Association of Pakistan. He said the organisation continues to highlight important health issues and educate the public about diabetes prevention.

Furthermore, Hashmi emphasised the importance of motivational speeches and awareness programmes. According to him, such initiatives encourage positive thinking, healthier habits and better social behaviour.

He also urged people to overlook one another’s mistakes and develop a spirit of forgiveness. Mutual respect, tolerance and sincerity, he added, are essential for building a better society.

Governor Appreciates DAP’s Awareness Initiatives

Hashmi appreciated the leadership, management and volunteers of the Diabetes Association of Pakistan for their services. He described their efforts as commendable and expressed hope that the association would further strengthen its diabetes awareness programmes.

He said the collective vision should be to build a Sindh and Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equal opportunities for dignity, healthcare, education and progress.

However, achieving this vision requires active participation from the government and all sections of society. He called for stronger cooperation to address health and social challenges.

At the conclusion, the Governor thanked the organisers and participants. He expressed hope that such gatherings would promote love, friendship, happiness and lasting positive memories.

He said continued collective efforts could help create a healthier, prosperous and stronger society.

Follow THE AZB