KARACHI, November 21, 2026: Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential, saying the country is blessed with immense resources and will soon become a member of the G20.

He made these remarks while addressing the 20th Consumers Choice Awards 2026, Organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi on Saturday. The minister attended the ceremony as chief guest.

The event brought together Oman’s representative, Mr. Samyullah Kilji, Mr. Yaqub Awan from ISPR, diplomatic representatives, business leaders, media personalities and distinguished guests.

Minister Highlights Investment Opportunities

Addressing the gathering, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said Pakistan had significant resources and economic potential. He expressed optimism about the country’s future and stressed the need to identify and explore new investment opportunities.

He said the government remained committed to improving product quality and public services. He also appreciated established Pakistani brands for their contributions to the country’s corporate sector.

The minister urged businesses and stakeholders to adopt a positive approach towards economic challenges.

“We should not become disappointed by difficulties; rather, we must address challenges in the right direction,” he said.

He further Emphasised the need to explore more investment opportunities and create an environment that supports business expansion and economic growth.

Oman Representative Appreciates CAP’s Efforts

Earlier, Oman’s representative, Mr. Samyullah Kilji, congratulated the Consumer Association of Pakistan on Organising the awards ceremony.

He appreciated CAP’s continued efforts to Recognise corporate excellence and encourage businesses to maintain high standards of product quality, customer service and consumer satisfaction.

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He also highlighted the importance of initiatives that promote constructive engagement between businesses and consumers.

Diplomatic Icon and Consumers Choice Awards Presented

The ceremony began with the presentation of Diplomatic Icon Awards to representatives of different countries. The awards recognised their contributions and distinguished roles.

This was followed by the 20th Consumers Choice Awards 2026, where leading brands received recognition for their products, services and performance in the consumer market.

Diplomatic representatives, corporate executives, media personalities, business leaders and CEOs of renowned companies attended the event. Senior management teams and company representatives also received awards on behalf of their Organisations.

Promoting Corporate Excellence and Consumer Confidence

The 20th Consumers Choice Awards provided a platform to Recognise achievements across Pakistan’s corporate sector.

The initiative also highlighted consumer-focused business practices and encouraged companies to improve product quality and service delivery.

The awards aim to promote stronger consumer confidence while Recognising businesses that contribute to the country’s commercial and economic landscape.

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