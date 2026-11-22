Children are Pakistan’s bright future; their education and upbringing must remain our top priority, say MPA Shariq Jamal, Youth Affairs Secretary Manwar Ali Mahesar, educationist Arshad Malik and Principal Shifona Ashraf

Brooklyn School and Little Brooklyn School participated enthusiastically in a colourful celebration marking International Children’s Day at the Pakistan Maritime Museum in Karachi. More than 10,000 students from over 50 schools across the city attended the event, alongside teachers and parents.

The large-scale celebration provided a special platform for children to showcase their talents, creativity and enthusiasm. Organisers divided the programme into two sessions. The first ran from 10am to 2pm, while the second began at 3pm and continued into the evening.

The main stage featured colourful tableaux, national songs, speeches and solo singing performances. Meanwhile, children enjoyed amusement rides and food stalls arranged at the venue.

The Pakistan Maritime Museum also offered students an opportunity to explore the country’s naval heritage. They visited naval ships, a submarine, a C-130 aircraft, helicopters and other military equipment. Moreover, students gathered information about the Pakistan Navy and paid tribute to its martyrs and veterans for their remarkable services.

To facilitate participation, the museum offered a special 50 per cent discount on entry tickets. Students and teachers were charged only Rs50 each.

Prominent social leader Saleem Ahmed Chandio and his team organised the event. Managing thousands of students from different schools was a major responsibility. However, the organisers handled the arrangements effectively.

Distinguished Guests Highlight Importance of Children’s Education

Manwar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, attended the second session as chief guest.

Other distinguished guests included Sindh Assembly Member Shariq Jamal; Sardar Nazakat Ali, Focal Person at Bilawal House, PPP Sindh; educationist Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn School; Mehnaz Akhtar, President of Azad Kashmir PPP Sindh; Professor Dr Syed Asad-ul-Haq, Chairman of Focus; Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, General Manager of SSGC; Dr Fayyaz Shaheen, President of Anjuman-e-Asatiza Pakistan; Rana Bashir, Information Secretary of APCA, Board of Secondary Education Karachi; and Rufi Abbas of K21 News Channel.

During their addresses, the speakers stressed the importance of children’s education, character-building and overall development. They said children represent Pakistan’s future and deserve quality education, guidance and opportunities to reach their full potential.

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Brooklyn Students Win Appreciation for Outstanding Performances

Young students from Brooklyn Secondary School and Little Brooklyn School delivered impressive performances. Their energetic presentations entertained the audience and received warm applause.

Chief guest Manwar Ali Mahesar also joined the students on stage for a performance, adding excitement to the celebration.

The programme also featured award distributions at different intervals. Brooklyn School Principal Shifona Ashraf, Vice Principal Muhammad Saad Malik, Administrator Rafia Tahir, Nursery and Primary Section In-charge Sana Asif, and Secondary Section In-charge Kiran Rehan attended the event.

Teachers Sana Shaukat, Saba, Amina, Iram, Dua and Hoorain received awards in recognition of their contributions to the tableaux performances.

Arshad Malik Presents Sitara-e-Quaid Awards

During the ceremony, renowned educationist and Brooklyn School CEO Arshad Malik presented the Sitara-e-Quaid Award to Saleem Chandio and Asif Chhipa. He recognised their educational and social contributions, as well as their efforts in organising the large-scale celebration.

Meanwhile, distinguished guests received traditional Sindhi Ajrak as a cultural gesture. These included MPA Shariq Jamal, Manwar Ali Mahesar, Sardar Nazakat Ali, Mehnaz Akhtar, Dr Fayyaz Shaheen, Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, Rana Bashir, Professor Dr Syed Asad-ul-Haq and Rufi Abbas.

Saleem Chandio and MPA Shariq Jamal also presented an award to Arshad Malik in recognition of his contributions to education.

At the conclusion, Arshad Malik thanked Saleem Chandio and his team for bringing more than 10,000 students together on one platform to celebrate International Children’s Day.

He appreciated the efforts behind the event and said such activities provide children with valuable opportunities to express themselves, develop confidence and interact with students from other schools.

He also expressed hope that Chandio would continue organising similar programmes in Karachi. Malik prayed for his good health, strength and continued success in serving society.

The celebration highlighted the importance of investing in children through education, creativity and positive social activities. It also demonstrated how schools and community organisations can work together to encourage young talent and build a brighter future for Pakistan.

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