Mbappe Scores as Real Madrid Beat Racing Santander 3-0

Real Madrid eased past Racing Santander 3-0 on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot to help his side extend their winning run to six matches across all competitions.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead before Yan Diomande completed the first-half scoring with a powerful strike in the 36th minute.

The victory kept third-placed Madrid three points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Atletico Madrid remained second, one point ahead of their city rivals.

The win also helped Mbappe move on from a difficult week. The French forward reportedly faced online criticism after a video circulated in which he joked about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Reports said the controversy also affected the broadcast of Spanish league matches on Chinese state television.

Mbappe Converts Early Penalty

Madrid started strongly at the Estadio El Sardinero and created several early opportunities.

Bellingham came close with a header before Mbappe won a penalty after contact from Racing defender Matteo Prati. The French forward stepped up and converted in the 11th minute.

It was his 12th league goal of the season, according to the match report.

Madrid continued to dominate possession and attacking play. In the 21st minute, Arda Guler sent Bellingham through with a precise pass.

The England international rounded goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and calmly finished to make it 2-0. The goal marked his 50th for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2023.

“Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

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“We played very well. It was very important to win after the victory at Camp Nou against Barca last weekend, so we are very happy.”

Diomande added the third goal in the 36th minute. He collected the ball near the edge of the penalty area and struck a powerful volley into the net.

Madrid Maintain Control After the Break

Racing showed greater attacking intent after half-time and briefly pushed Madrid back.

Mourinho urged his players to regain control. Madrid soon responded and created further chances to extend their lead.

Mbappe struck the post, while Agirrezabala denied Bellingham with a fine save.

Racing appeared to earn a penalty after the ball struck Aurelien Tchouameni’s arm. However, the referee overturned the decision following a VAR review.

Bellingham found the net again in stoppage time, but officials ruled out the goal for offside. Endrick also came close with a long-range effort that narrowly missed the target.

Mourinho praised his team’s performance after the match.

“In the first half we were very strong, we came out to play well,” he told reporters.

“The team is growing, playing well. I think we should have scored even more goals with the chances we had.”

Racing Coach Questions Penalty Decision

Racing coach Jose Alberto acknowledged Madrid’s superiority but questioned the penalty awarded to Mbappe.

“Evidently we came across a great Madrid, who put us under a lot of pressure in the first half hour, and were much better than us,” he told DAZN.

“But what conditions everything was the first goal and the penalty.”

The defeat ended Racing’s unbeaten home run. The club, back in La Liga after 14 seasons away, remained 16th in the standings.

Other La Liga Results

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe defeated Sevilla 3-1 to move into mid-table.

Valencia beat Elche 1-0 through a well-taken goal from Umar Sadiq. The result moved Valencia, who sit 19th, to within one point of safety.

Athletic Bilbao also claimed a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in an entertaining Basque derby at San Mames.

Inaki Williams gave Athletic an early lead before Luka Sucic equalised for Sociedad. Alex Berenguer restored Athletic’s advantage from the penalty spot shortly before half-time.

The decision sparked protests from Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu, who argued that he had touched the ball before making contact with Nico Williams.

Spanish international goalkeeper Unai Simon made several important saves to preserve Athletic’s lead and secure all three points.

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