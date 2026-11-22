The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, held the soft launch of FoodAg 2026 in Karachi on Sunday. The event highlighted Pakistan's agro-food export potential ahead of the international exhibition.TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmed outlined preparations for the fourth edition of FoodAg. He described it as a one-window platform for Pakistani producers and growers. It will connect them with international companies and regulatory authorities.Chief Guest and Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ahsan reaffirmed the government's commitment to the agro-food sector. He highlighted joint efforts by the government and industry to improve export quality. He also stressed the importance of sustainable practices.The event's theme is "Harvesting Innovation, Cultivating Sustainability." It reflects Pakistan's focus on innovation and sustainable agriculture. Moreover, it highlights the country's ambition to expand its international market presence.Meanwhile, visiting foreign companies and delegates expressed strong interest in Pakistan's market. They praised the competitive quality and pricing of Pakistani agro-food products. They also highlighted growing international demand for sourcing from Pakistan.International chefs also appreciated the quality and versatility of Pakistani ingredients. Furthermore, they highlighted their potential for preparing authentic international dishes. FoodAg 2026 to Bring Global Buyers to Karachi The soft launch sets the stage for the main exhibition. FoodAg 2026 will run from November 23 to 26 at the Karachi Expo Centre.The four-day event will feature 400 Pakistani exhibitors. It will also welcome 850 foreign companies and delegates from more than 70 countries.In addition, the programme will include high-level business meetings, seminars, workshops and podcasts. The Global Cuisine Show will feature master classes and interactive sessions with international chefs.An inaugural gala dinner will take place at Governor House Karachi on November 23. The dinner will honour visiting foreign delegates.For the first time, FoodAg will run for four days. The first three days will focus exclusively on business engagements. However, organisers will open the exhibition to the general public on November 26.This will give visitors an opportunity to explore Pakistan's diverse agro-food products and culinary offerings. It will also help showcase the country's agricultural and food industry to a wider audience.Through this international exhibition, TDAP aims to strengthen business connections and attract global buyers. Ultimately, the event seeks to create new opportunities for Pakistan's agricultural and food exports.

Four-day exhibition to feature 400 Pakistani exhibitors and 850 foreign companies and delegates from more than 70 countries

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, held the soft launch of FoodAg 2026 in Karachi on Sunday. The event highlighted Pakistan’s agro-food export potential ahead of the international exhibition.

TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmed outlined preparations for the fourth edition of FoodAg. He described it as a one-window platform for Pakistani producers and growers. It will connect them with international companies and regulatory authorities.

Chief Guest and Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ahsan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the agro-food sector. He highlighted joint efforts by the government and industry to improve export quality. He also stressed the importance of sustainable practices.

The event’s theme is “Harvesting Innovation, Cultivating Sustainability.” It reflects Pakistan’s focus on innovation and sustainable agriculture. Moreover, it highlights the country’s ambition to expand its international market presence.

Meanwhile, visiting foreign companies and delegates expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s market. They praised the competitive quality and pricing of Pakistani agro-food products. They also highlighted growing international demand for sourcing from Pakistan.

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International chefs also appreciated the quality and versatility of Pakistani ingredients. Furthermore, they highlighted their potential for preparing authentic international dishes.

FoodAg 2026 to Bring Global Buyers to Karachi

The soft launch sets the stage for the main exhibition. FoodAg 2026 will run from November 23 to 26 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The four-day event will feature 400 Pakistani exhibitors. It will also welcome 850 foreign companies and delegates from more than 70 countries.

In addition, the programme will include high-level business meetings, seminars, workshops and podcasts. The Global Cuisine Show will feature master classes and interactive sessions with international chefs.

An inaugural gala dinner will take place at Governor House Karachi on November 23. The dinner will honour visiting foreign delegates.

For the first time, FoodAg will run for four days. The first three days will focus exclusively on business engagements. However, organisers will open the exhibition to the general public on November 26.

This will give visitors an opportunity to explore Pakistan’s diverse agro-food products and culinary offerings. It will also help showcase the country’s agricultural and food industry to a wider audience.

Through this international exhibition, TDAP aims to strengthen business connections and attract global buyers. Ultimately, the event seeks to create new opportunities for Pakistan’s agricultural and food exports.

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