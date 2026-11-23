Diplomatic reception brings together Sindh Governor, federal and provincial officials, diplomats and business leaders; Austria and Pakistan explore new avenues for trade, investment and cooperation

KARACHI: The Embassy of Austria in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Austrian Honorary Consulate in Karachi, hosted a reception to celebrate Austria’s National Day. Observed annually on October 26, the occasion marked more than 72 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between Austria and Pakistan.

The reception brought together senior government representatives, parliamentarians, diplomats, business leaders and members of civil society. It highlighted the longstanding partnership and growing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera and Honorary Consul of Austria for Sindh and Balochistan Dr Hussain Islam hosted the reception at the latter’s residence.

Senior Government Officials and Diplomats Attend

The distinguished guests included Austrian Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Clemens Binder, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel and Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

Other attendees included Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Irfan Soomro, Dean of the Consular Corps H.E. Eng. Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah and Inspector General of Police Sindh Javed Alam Odho.

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Members of the Senate, National Assembly and Sindh Assembly also attended. In addition, the gathering included chief minister’s special advisers, special assistants, senior police officers and government officials, along with consuls general and diplomatic representatives.

Sindh Governor Highlights Potential for Stronger Cooperation

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi acknowledged the cordial and longstanding relations between Austria and Pakistan.

He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its friendship with Austria. The two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for more than seven decades.

The Governor highlighted significant opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology and education. He also stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges.

He welcomed Austria’s growing interest in Pakistan and expressed confidence that both countries could turn their shared aspirations into practical cooperation.

Austrian Ambassador Highlights 72 Years of Diplomatic Relations

In his address, Ambassador Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera highlighted the strong friendship between Austria and Pakistan. He recalled that diplomatic relations date back to 1954, when Austria’s first Chargé d’Affaires presented his credentials in Karachi.

The Ambassador also highlighted the official visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Vienna in February 2026. Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker had invited the Pakistani Prime Minister.

He described the visit as an important milestone in bilateral relations. It reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment and economic development.

Ambassador Kutschera also welcomed Austria’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2029 term.

He reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to international law, human rights, dialogue and multilateral cooperation. He also clarified that Austria’s permanent neutrality does not mean political indifference.

Furthermore, the Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and mediation amid ongoing regional conflicts. He stressed that diplomacy and international cooperation remain essential to addressing global challenges.

Trade, Investment and Business Opportunities

Discussing economic relations, Ambassador Kutschera expressed Austria’s interest in expanding commercial engagement with Pakistan.

He identified several promising sectors, including:

Hydropower and renewable energy

Railway technology

Medical devices

Project management

Food and beverage industries

Mining and mineral development

Referring to his recent participation in the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum in Islamabad, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s mining potential. He said the sector offers considerable opportunities for Austrian businesses.

He also noted Austria’s strong participation in the EU-Pakistan High-Level Business Forum held in Islamabad in April 2026. Austrian business representatives formed the third-largest national group at the forum.

Moreover, the Ambassador highlighted ongoing efforts to reconvene the Austria-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation. Both sides aim to hold its first in-person meeting since 2015 in Islamabad next spring.

Cultural and Academic Exchanges Strengthen Friendship

Ambassador Kutschera also highlighted Austrian-supported cultural and academic initiatives in Pakistan during the past year.

He emphasised the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral relations. Such exchanges, he noted, help deepen mutual understanding and promote lasting friendship.

The Ambassador also expressed appreciation for the warmth and hospitality he had experienced during his visits to Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He praised Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, music and cuisine, describing his experiences across the country as memorable.

The reception also featured a special video message from Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, H.E. Beate Meinl-Reisinger. She outlined Austria’s priorities and guiding principles ahead of its forthcoming membership of the UN Security Council.

Honorary Consul Reaffirms Commitment to Bilateral Relations

Speaking on the occasion, Austrian Honorary Consul for Sindh and Balochistan Dr Hussain Islam expressed pleasure at hosting the National Day reception in Karachi.

He described it as an honour to bring friends of Austria and Pakistan together under one roof.

Dr Islam said the relationship between the two countries rests on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to cooperation.

He reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly through trade, investment and cultural exchange. He also emphasised the importance of creating stronger connections between the business communities of both countries.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Kutschera thanked Honorary Consul Dr Hussain Islam, his spouse and their dedicated team for hosting the reception. He also appreciated their continued efforts to promote Austria-Pakistan friendship.

The celebration provided an opportunity to recognise more than seven decades of diplomatic relations. It also renewed the commitment of both countries to expand political dialogue, economic cooperation, educational partnerships and cultural exchanges.

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