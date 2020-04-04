HEADLINE

President Trump Approves Maine Disaster Declaration

Kanwal Abidi 24 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Trump and Pence

WASHINGTON D.C President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Maine and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
 
Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Maine impacted by COVID-19.
 
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named W. Russell Webster as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 
 
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

Related Articles

Govt will welcome any input from opposition to face challenge of coronavirus: PM

1 week ago
Nasir Saleem

Nasir Saleem, Pakistani-American Police Officer to lead NYPD’s volunteer force

February 23, 2020

Middle-eastern brand SUSEN launches with great fanfare at LuckyOne mall

December 9, 2018
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie pushes for women to be part of Afghan peace talks

March 31, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: