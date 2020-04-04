President Donald J. Trump Approves Nevada Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON D.C – President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nevada and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.



The President’s action makes Federal funding available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Nevada impacted by COVID-19.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Robert J. Fenton as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.



Like this: Like Loading...