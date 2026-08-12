PRCS officials and young volunteers attend International Youth Day and IHL Day celebrations in Islamabad.

International Youth Day and Humanitarian Law Day bring diplomats, aid groups and young volunteers together in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marked International Youth Day and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Day 2026 with a call for young people to promote humanity, protect dignity and support vulnerable communities.

PRCS hosted the ceremony under the theme “Youth as Advocates for a Better Tomorrow” at its National Headquarters in Islamabad on August 12. The event brought together ambassadors, diplomats, humanitarian organisations, relief agencies and representatives of international Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

International Youth Day 2026 carried the theme “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations.” The gathering focused on the growing role of young people in humanitarian work and community resilience.

PRCS focuses on youth volunteers

PRCS Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek said young people can play a central role in protecting communities and promoting humanitarian values.

She referred to the recently launched Red Million Initiative. The programme aims to expand the organisation’s volunteer network and give young people practical knowledge and skills.

Naek said training can help young volunteers respond to emergencies and support people facing difficult circumstances.

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She also highlighted new humanitarian challenges facing communities. These include international humanitarian law, protection concerns and the spread of harmful information.

The PRCS chairperson urged young people to act responsibly both online and in their communities. She stressed the importance of checking information before sharing it.

She also encouraged youth to promote understanding instead of division, particularly during emergencies when misinformation can spread quickly.

Harmful information poses humanitarian risks

IFRC Head of Delegation Andreas von Weissenberg said harmful information has become an increasingly serious humanitarian concern.

He referred to the World Disasters Report 2026, which identifies harmful information as a major challenge that can affect humanitarian operations.

Misinformation can reduce public trust and make it harder for aid organisations to reach people who need assistance. It can also damage social cohesion and increase risks for humanitarian workers and affected communities.

Von Weissenberg praised PRCS staff and volunteers for raising awareness about the issue and supporting action against harmful information.

Importance of international humanitarian law

PRCS Secretary General said the combination of International Youth Day and IHL Day highlights the connection between youth participation and humanitarian principles.

He described volunteers as the backbone of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Young volunteers support disaster response, first aid, healthcare, social welfare and community resilience across Pakistan.

The programme also emphasised the importance of responsible communication and continued cooperation among Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners.

An interactive session on International Humanitarian Law followed the opening remarks. ICRC Legal Advisor in Pakistan Usman Khan moderated the session.

The programme began with a video presentation and continued with a question-and-answer session for participants.

Youth showcase humanitarian work

The event also featured a documentary on the history of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The film highlighted the auxiliary role of PRCS in humanitarian action.

Video messages from IFRC and ICRC regional representatives addressed misinformation, disinformation and harmful information.

Young volunteers also presented documentaries created through the Youth Mentorship Programme.

A tableau titled “Misinformation and Crisis Response” demonstrated how harmful information can affect communities during emergencies. The presentation received strong appreciation from attendees.

Volunteers recognised for service

PRCS recognised young volunteers and youth groups for their contributions to humanitarian work.

Officials distributed certificates to graduates of the Youth Mentorship Programme. Shields also went to representatives of PRCS Youth Clubs for their humanitarian services.

The organisation presented a special shield to Imran Shah, a Restoring Family Links volunteer working at the Humanitarian Service Point on the Pak-Afghan Chaman border.

PRCS recognised Shah for his dedicated service and contribution to the Restoring Family Links Programme.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for PRCS staff, volunteers, youth clubs and Movement partners.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening volunteerism, humanitarian action and community resilience across Pakistan while encouraging young people to become responsible advocates for humanity.

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