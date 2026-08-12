PSW and Board of Revenue Sindh officials sign an agreement to digitise stamp duty collection.

The new agreement will move Sindh’s electronic stamp duty collection to Pakistan Single Window’s digital platform and enable real-time monitoring.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Board of Revenue Sindh (BoRS) have signed a Service Level Agreement to digitise the collection of Sindh Stamp Duty through the PSW platform.

The agreement formalises the transition of the existing electronic stamp duty collection system from Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to PSW. The new arrangement will use PSW’s digital infrastructure to improve collection monitoring and revenue reconciliation.

PSW Chief Domain Officer Naveed Abbas Memon and Board of Revenue Sindh Member RS&EP Nazir Ahmed Qureshi signed the agreement during a ceremony in Karachi. Senior officials from both organisations attended the event.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah also attended the signing ceremony.

Real-time stamp duty monitoring

The new system will give the Board of Revenue Sindh a dedicated digital interface for monitoring stamp duty collections.

PRCS urges Pakistani youth to champion humanity and fight harmful information

Officials will be able to track collections in real time through the interface. They can also conduct daily and monthly reconciliation of collected stamp duty against government receipts.

The system aims to give the department clearer visibility over revenue flows. It should also make the reconciliation process more efficient and reduce the need for manual monitoring.

The Sindh Stamp Duty system will therefore gain a more integrated digital mechanism for collection and oversight.

PSW expands digital government services

The agreement represents another step in PSW’s efforts to expand its digital infrastructure across government transactions.

Over the past year, several provincial and federal organisations have moved their processes onto the PSW platform. The addition of the Board of Revenue Sindh further expands the range of public services connected to the system.

PSW aims to provide government departments with digital tools that can improve efficiency, transparency and access to transaction data.

For the Board of Revenue Sindh, the new arrangement offers a centralised system for monitoring stamp duty collections and reconciling government receipts.

The transition from PRAL to PSW also marks a change in the infrastructure supporting electronic stamp duty collection in the province.

The latest agreement reflects the wider shift toward digital government services in Pakistan. By moving revenue-related processes onto modern digital platforms, government departments can improve monitoring and streamline administrative operations.

The PSW-BoRS agreement is expected to strengthen the digital management of Sindh Stamp Duty while giving revenue officials greater visibility over collections.

Follow THE AZB