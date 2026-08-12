Al-Jannat Paint Center distributed 500 national flags and 500 shirts while participants joined a tree plantation drive and offered prayers for Pakistan.

Al-Jannat Paint Center organised Independence Day celebrations at Clifton Sea View in Karachi, bringing citizens together to mark the country’s independence and promote national unity.

The event featured the distribution of 500 national flags and 500 shirts among citizens. Organisers said the initiative aimed to share the spirit of Independence Day with the public and encourage a stronger sense of national pride.

Participants waved the national flag and joined celebrations at Sea View. They also raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” during the event.

Tree plantation and prayers

The organisers included a tree plantation activity in the Independence Day programme. Participants planted trees as part of an effort to link the celebrations with environmental awareness and community responsibility.

The event also included special prayers for Pakistan’s development, stability, security and prosperity.

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Organisers said the activities aimed to combine national celebration with a message of responsibility towards the country and its future.

Message of national responsibility

Al-Jannat Paint Center owner Haji Liaquat Sheikh said Independence Day provides an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by previous generations.

He said Pakistan came into being after significant sacrifices and struggles. He urged citizens to contribute to the country’s development and stability.

Sheikh said national days should not only serve as occasions for celebration. He described them as opportunities for citizens to renew their commitment to Pakistan.

The Clifton Independence Day event brought together people from different backgrounds to celebrate the occasion and express their attachment to the country.

Citizens join celebrations

Anita Khan Jadoon, Samra Abbasi, Mubashir Sheikh, Ada Khan, Mona Khan, Tehreem, Layana Ali and Syed Mazhar Ali attended the event along with other participants.

Citizens enthusiastically took part in the celebrations and waved national flags at Clifton Sea View.

The distribution of flags and shirts added to the festive atmosphere, while the plantation activity and prayers gave the programme a broader message of civic responsibility.

The organisers said such community activities can help promote unity and encourage citizens to contribute positively to Pakistan.

The event concluded with participants raising the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and expressing prayers for the country’s continued security, prosperity and development.

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