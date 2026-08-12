A Karachi seminar reviewed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic initiatives and highlighted its growing engagement with major regional and global powers.

A seminar titled “Pakistan at 79: Navigating a New Geopolitical Landscape” took place in Karachi on August 12 to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day. Officers from the Press Information Department (PID) Karachi and the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) attended the event.

Director General Mrs Irum Tanweer led the session. Information Officer Noor Ali delivered a detailed presentation on Pakistan’s diplomatic developments and foreign policy during the past year.

The presentation examined Pakistan’s relations with major international and regional powers. It also discussed the country’s reported role in regional diplomacy and efforts to strengthen its position on the global stage.

Pakistan’s diplomatic role

Noor Ali highlighted several developments that he described as important milestones for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

These included a trilateral defence agreement involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. He also discussed Pakistan’s reported mediation efforts during tensions involving the United States and Iran.

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The presentation referred to the Islamabad Talks as an example of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement. Noor Ali said the talks demonstrated Islamabad’s ability to maintain communication with different sides during periods of regional tension.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s role as a founding member of the Board of Peace. According to the presentation, these developments reflect a broader effort by Islamabad to strengthen its diplomatic standing.

Balancing major powers

The seminar also examined Pakistan’s relationships with the United States, China, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Noor Ali argued that Pakistan has sought to maintain working relationships with competing powers while protecting its economic and strategic interests.

He described this approach as diplomatic hedging, saying Pakistan’s geographic position and relationships with different countries could give it greater influence in regional affairs.

The presentation also linked Pakistan’s foreign policy to economic priorities, including remittances and energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

DG praises presentation

DG Irum Tanweer praised the research and professional delivery of the presentation. She said initiatives of this kind can help highlight Pakistan’s potential and achievements internationally.

She encouraged officers to continue presenting Pakistan’s developments with research, professionalism and commitment.

The session also included a question-and-answer segment. Participants discussed the diplomatic developments presented during the seminar and their implications for Pakistan’s international position.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day. Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to serving Pakistan and contributing to its development.

The ceremony ended with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad!”, as officials expressed their commitment to carrying out their responsibilities with professionalism and integrity.

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