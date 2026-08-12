The new label will help listeners identify artist profiles that use AI-generated human-like identities as Spotify expands its focus on transparency and trust.

Spotify is introducing a new AI Persona label to help listeners identify artist profiles that present AI-generated identities rather than real people.

The music streaming platform says the new badge will give users greater transparency about who they are listening to. Spotify plans to begin showing the label on selected artist profiles from mid-September 2026.

The move forms part of Spotify’s wider effort to improve trust and authenticity between artists and listeners as generative AI becomes more common in the music industry.

How Spotify’s AI Persona label works

Artists can begin disclosing their AI-generated identities through Spotify for Artists. However, Spotify will not depend entirely on voluntary disclosures.

The company says its review teams will also examine artist profiles. They will look at the public identity presented through an artist’s name, imagery and other profile elements.

Spotify will identify profiles that appear to represent photorealistic, AI-generated human identities.

Makkah defence agreement could open new economic opportunities, says Zubair Tufail

The initial rollout will focus on artists who meet defined audience thresholds. Spotify says this approach will allow the new labels to cover most artist profiles that listeners regularly visit.

Starting in mid-September, the AI Persona badge will appear in several areas of Spotify. These include artist profile banners, About sections, search results and track rows within playlists.

Listeners will be able to tap the badge to learn why Spotify has identified the profile as an AI Persona.

Artists can appeal Spotify’s decision

Spotify will give artists an opportunity to disclose their AI identity themselves. Artists whose profiles receive a badge following Spotify’s review will also receive notification.

They can then choose to self-disclose or appeal Spotify’s decision.

The company also plans to introduce a reporting option for listeners. In the coming months, users will be able to report profiles they believe represent AI-generated personas.

Spotify says its review process focuses on the artist’s public identity rather than the way the music itself was produced.

That distinction is important because artists can use AI in many different ways. A musician might use artificial intelligence to assist with songwriting, production or other parts of the creative process without presenting themselves as an AI-generated person.

AI Personas excluded from recommendations

Spotify will not automatically include AI Personas in its editorial or algorithmic recommendations.

As a result, users will generally not receive music from AI Personas through personalised recommendations unless they already follow those artists or otherwise choose to listen to them.

Spotify says its programming aims to support authentic artists who are building careers in music.

The company also recognises that artists have creative freedom in deciding how they present themselves. The new label is intended to give listeners additional information rather than restrict artistic choices.

Spotify expands AI transparency tools

The new label follows several other initiatives Spotify has introduced around artist identity and AI transparency.

The platform has made Artist Identity & Trust a major priority and has introduced tools including Verified by Spotify, SongDNA, AI Credits and Artist Profile Protection.

AI Credits allow artists to explain how they used artificial intelligence during the creation of a song. Spotify says listeners have shown interest in understanding the role AI played in the creative process.

SongDNA provides additional information about how music was created.

Spotify says these tools serve a different purpose from the new AI Persona badge. AI Credits and SongDNA focus on the production and creative process, while the AI Persona label focuses on whether the artist identity itself represents a real person.

The distinction could become increasingly important as generative AI produces more realistic voices, images and digital identities.

Spotify’s new policy gives listeners a clearer way to understand the identity behind an artist profile. At the same time, the platform says it wants to preserve creative freedom while building greater confidence and transparency in the streaming ecosystem.

Follow THE AZB