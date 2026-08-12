Pakistani textile companies prepare to showcase their products at Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026.

Pakistani exhibitors will join around 1,300 manufacturers at Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026 to pursue new international buyers and business opportunities.

Six Pakistani companies are preparing to participate in Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026, one of Europe’s leading trade fairs for the textile and apparel industries.

The event will take place from August 31 to September 1, 2026, at Paris Le Bourget. Organisers expect around 1,300 manufacturers from about 35 countries to attend the 59th edition.

The exhibition will bring together manufacturers and suppliers offering fabrics, apparel, accessories and innovative textile solutions. Professional buyers from international markets will also attend the event.

Pakistani companies join international exhibitors

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will facilitate five Pakistani companies through its pavilion in the Apparel Sourcing section.

The participating companies are Asad Enterprises, Fashion Channel, Garment Resources, Ruqi Sports and ZK International.

AK Traders will participate directly in the Texworld section of the exhibition.

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The Pakistani textile exhibitors will have an opportunity to present their products to international buyers and explore potential partnerships in global markets.

Major textile markets represented

Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Paris will feature manufacturers from several major textile-producing countries.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Türkiye, Myanmar, South Korea, Japan and Italy will feature among the key markets represented at the exhibition.

The event will give buyers access to a broad range of products and suppliers from established textile and apparel production centres.

For Pakistani companies, participation provides an opportunity to strengthen their presence in the European market. It can also help businesses develop new commercial relationships with buyers looking for competitive and innovative suppliers.

Focus on innovation and sustainability

The Paris exhibition will place emphasis on innovation, product quality and global sourcing. Sustainability will also remain an important consideration for companies operating in the modern textile industry.

Pakistani exhibitors are expected to use the event to highlight their production capabilities and commitment to quality and sustainable manufacturing.

Participation also supports Pakistan’s broader efforts to expand textile exports and strengthen trade links with international markets.

The presence of six Pakistani firms at the exhibition reflects the importance of European markets for the country’s textile and apparel sector.

The companies will have several opportunities to meet professional buyers, introduce their products and explore new export partnerships during the two-day event.

With around 1,300 manufacturers expected from approximately 35 countries, Texworld & Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026 will provide Pakistani businesses with a competitive international platform to promote their products and build stronger global trade connections.

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