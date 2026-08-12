Pakistan’s first and largest 3D anamorphic display at CBD Vertex aims to transform digital advertising and bring immersive visuals to Lahore.

Lahore has unveiled a new landmark in digital advertising with the launch of CBD Punjab’s massive 3D anamorphic screen at CBD Vertex. The display measures 122 feet by 70 feet and sits in Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District.

CBD Punjab describes the screen, titled “The Big One”, as Pakistan’s first and largest 3D anamorphic display. The technology will allow brands to show static images, videos and immersive three-dimensional animations.

The project aims to bring a Times Square-style visual experience to Lahore. Its curved design can create the appearance of images extending beyond the screen, giving viewers a more immersive experience.

A new digital landmark for Lahore

CBD Punjab launched the screen as a premium platform for commercial advertising. The giant display gives companies a large-scale space to promote products, services and campaigns.

The screen will add a new visual feature to the skyline around CBD Vertex. It also aims to turn the area into a destination for major advertising campaigns and digital experiences.

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The scale of the display allows brands to create campaigns that can attract attention from a wide audience. Its 3D capabilities could also offer advertisers more creative options than conventional digital billboards.

CBD Punjab highlights innovation

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said the authority wants to create landmarks that introduce Pakistan to new technologies and ideas.

He pointed to several projects that CBD Punjab considers firsts for Pakistan. These include the country’s first Central Business District and first IT City.

Amin said “The Big One” continues that approach by giving brands a large platform for their products and stories. He described the screen as an opportunity for major brands to make a stronger visual impact.

The authority expects the display to support its broader plans for Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District. The development aims to become a modern and technology-focused business destination.

Times Square-inspired experience

The new screen draws inspiration from the visual character of New York’s Times Square. That famous commercial district is known for its huge digital displays and brightly lit advertising spaces.

CBD Punjab hopes to create a similar sense of visual impact at CBD Vertex. However, the Lahore installation focuses on 3D anamorphic technology to give advertisements an added sense of depth.

The screen can display different forms of digital content. Brands can use videos, static advertising and 3D animations to create campaigns tailored to the large curved display.

New opportunities for advertisers

The launch gives businesses another option for large-scale brand communication in Lahore. Leading companies can use the platform to showcase products and build visibility in a prominent commercial location.

CBD Punjab says the project will primarily serve commercial advertising purposes. It expects the platform to attract brands looking for a landmark setting for high-impact campaigns.

The development also reflects the growing role of digital technology in modern urban spaces. Large-format screens can combine advertising with architectural design to create new visual attractions.

With “The Big One”, CBD Punjab is positioning CBD Vertex as more than a business development. The authority also wants the district to become a technology-driven commercial destination.

The new installation marks another step in its plans to introduce modern infrastructure and innovative projects to Lahore. It also adds a distinctive digital feature to Pakistan’s evolving urban landscape.

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