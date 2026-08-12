Zubair Tufail says the Makkah defence agreement could strengthen regional and economic cooperation.

The UBG president says closer cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye could strengthen security while creating opportunities for trade and investment.

United Business Group (UBG) President and former Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail has welcomed the joint defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, calling it a significant step towards stronger cooperation among the three Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking on August 12, 2026, Tufail said the agreement comes as the world faces regional conflicts, trade disputes and wider geopolitical uncertainty. He described closer security cooperation as an important development for regional stability and the sovereignty of Muslim countries.

Defence cooperation and regional stability

Tufail said historical divisions among Muslim countries had weakened their collective position and created opportunities for adversaries.

He argued that greater unity could help Muslim countries protect their common interests. In his view, the Makkah agreement provides an example of three countries working together on shared security concerns.

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The agreement could strengthen cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in areas such as defence information sharing, joint military exercises, security technology and cyber defence.

Tufail said the three countries could also explore cooperation in defence production and related industries. Such collaboration, he argued, could create a stronger foundation for their long-term strategic relationship.

Pakistan could gain economic opportunities

Tufail said the agreement has particular importance for Pakistan because of its existing defence and strategic relationships with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

He said stronger cooperation could extend beyond security and create opportunities for Pakistan’s economy, industry and trade sectors.

The Makkah defence agreement could encourage businesses from the three countries to explore new partnerships, according to Tufail. He suggested that stronger economic links could open new markets for businessmen, investors and industrialists.

Potential cooperation could cover industries, infrastructure, energy, technology and trade. Joint ventures in these areas could also create employment opportunities and support investment.

From defence to wider cooperation

Tufail stressed that the agreement should not remain limited to defence cooperation.

He called for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye to use the agreement as a starting point for broader economic, political, diplomatic and social engagement.

Greater economic cooperation could complement the three countries’ security ties. Increased trade and investment could also strengthen relations between their business communities.

Tufail said joint industrial and infrastructure projects could help expand economic links among the three countries. He also highlighted the potential role of technology and energy partnerships in creating new commercial opportunities.

The UBG president described the agreement as a potential foundation for deeper cooperation among the three countries.

He said its long-term success would depend on translating the security partnership into practical projects and sustained cooperation.

For Pakistan, stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye could provide opportunities to expand trade, attract investment and develop industrial partnerships.

Tufail said the agreement therefore represents not only a defence initiative but also an opportunity to build wider economic and strategic cooperation among the three countries.

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