The Rs1.7 million donation will support Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fumigation and disease-prevention efforts during the rainy season.

The Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi has donated 110 professional fogger machines to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) ahead of the monsoon season. The equipment, valued at Rs1.7 million, will support fumigation and public health efforts across the city.

Acting Consul General of China in Karachi, Feng Deheng, presented the equipment during a ceremony at the Chinese Consulate-General. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the event and thanked the Chinese government for the support.

The donation comes as Karachi prepares for the health challenges that can accompany heavy rainfall. Authorities often increase fumigation and disinfection activities during the monsoon to help control mosquito populations and reduce the risk of seasonal infectious diseases.

China highlights long-standing friendship

Speaking at the ceremony, Feng said China and Pakistan had supported each other for 75 years. He described the relationship as a deep and enduring friendship between the two countries.

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Feng said the relationship had remained strong despite changes in the international environment.

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He also referred to recent discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to Feng, both sides agreed to advance the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future and combine major projects with smaller initiatives that directly benefit local communities.

Support for Karachi’s public health

The Chinese diplomat said Karachi holds an important position in China-Pakistan relations. He described the city as Pakistan’s economic, financial and cultural centre.

Feng said Karachi also serves as an important link between the two countries. Karachi and Shanghai established friendship city relations in 1984 and have since cooperated in areas including urban development, transport planning and cultural exchanges.

He said the new equipment would strengthen Karachi’s ability to respond to public health concerns during the rainy season.

The Karachi fogger machines will allow KMC teams to conduct fumigation and disinfection operations in different parts of the city. The equipment can support efforts to control disease risks during periods of increased rainfall.

Feng said China places importance on Karachi’s health services and the well-being of its residents. He described the donation as a practical initiative that reflects cooperation between the two countries.

Mayor Wahab thanks China

Mayor Murtaza Wahab thanked the Chinese Consulate-General and the Chinese government for providing the latest fumigation equipment before the monsoon season.

He said KMC would use the machines for spraying operations across Karachi. The equipment will help the city strengthen its preparedness for the rainy season and support fumigation activities in different areas.

Wahab also appreciated China’s continued cooperation with Karachi.

Feng praised KMC and the mayor for their support and cooperation with the Chinese side. He also recalled Karachi’s participation in celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Several major landmarks, including the KMC building, were illuminated in Chinese red on May 21 to mark the occasion.

CPEC projects in Karachi

Feng also highlighted Karachi’s role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the city and surrounding areas host several major Chinese-supported projects.

Among the projects he mentioned were the Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant, the Thar Coal Mine and Power Integration Project, the Sukkur-Multan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway and the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

According to Feng, these projects have contributed to energy security, connectivity and investment opportunities in Karachi and the wider region.

The Chinese Consulate-General said it would continue supporting people-to-people cooperation and practical initiatives in its consular district.

The latest donation adds a public health component to the broader China-Pakistan relationship. For Karachi, the immediate focus will be on using the equipment to strengthen fumigation and disinfection operations during the monsoon season.

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