Sindh Police chief Javed Alam Odho meets ABAD representatives in Karachi to discuss crime and extortion.

Sindh police chief Javed Alam Odho says 54 cases have been solved and Red Notices secured for four extortion suspects as builders seek stronger protection.

Sindh Police chief Javed Alam Odho has said Karachi’s overall crime rate has fallen by 14 percent, while violent crime across Sindh has dropped by 70 percent. He made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) in Karachi.

Odho said police had taken action against extortionists named by ABAD as well as other suspects involved in extortion. He also pledged to continue efforts to solve the murder of Mir Raza and address security concerns raised by builders.

The meeting took place at ABAD House on August 12. Senior police officials and representatives of the construction sector attended the ceremony.

Police report progress against crime

According to the Sindh police chief, officers have solved 54 cases during recent operations. Police have arrested 72 suspects and apprehended another 12 suspects in injured condition.

Police also killed nine suspects during the operations, according to Odho.

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He said authorities had secured Red Notices for four extortionists believed to operate from abroad. He added that police would continue efforts to bring overseas suspects back to Pakistan and prosecute them under the law.

Odho said the required paperwork for international action can take time. He also linked some delays to the regional conflict involving Iran.

Builders raise extortion concerns

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hasan Bakhshi said builders continue to face serious extortion threats.

He claimed that some extortion calls came from telephone numbers based in Uzbekistan and other countries. According to Bakhshi, callers threatened bomb attacks against construction projects.

The ABAD chairman said the unresolved investigation into the Mir Raza case had also damaged public confidence in state institutions. He called for justice for Raza’s family and urged authorities to complete the investigation.

Bakhshi also said builders need greater police support to protect their businesses, projects and investments.

Land grabbing becomes another concern

The ABAD chairman raised concerns about alleged land grabbing along the M-9 Motorway.

He said complaints had emerged after similar concerns in Surjani and Malir. ABAD has raised the issue with relevant authorities and wants stronger action against land-grabbing groups.

Bakhshi alleged that some builders faced legal cases when they tried to recover property they claimed had been illegally occupied.

He said police had registered FIRs against some people who were not present at their properties. He also alleged that police raids continued after accused persons secured bail.

According to Bakhshi, court orders directing the vacation of illegally occupied properties also faced implementation problems.

Police promise continued action

Odho said builders remain among the groups most affected by extortion in Karachi. He assured ABAD members that police would work to address their complaints and improve their protection.

He also said no crime incident had occurred on the National Highway during the previous six months. Overall, he described the law-and-order situation in Sindh as satisfactory.

Regarding the Mir Raza case, Odho said investigators initially developed one line of inquiry but later encountered different facts. Those developments created difficulties for the investigation team, he said.

The police chief pledged to continue the investigation until those responsible face accountability.

Odho also said police were working on another important case and would share further developments soon.

Business community seeks stronger coordination

Bakhshi said various committees had been established to address business community concerns, including a Business Coordination Committee headed by the Commissioner of Karachi.

He called for these committees to take practical measures to resolve issues affecting businesses and investors.

ABAD Law and Order Committee Convener Syed Moez Zaidi described extortion as the biggest security concern facing the association’s members.

He urged the Sindh police chief to take strict action against extortionists.

The meeting highlighted the growing demand from Karachi’s business community for stronger action against extortion, land grabbing and threats to commercial projects.

Police officials said they would continue operations against criminal groups, while ABAD representatives called for faster investigations and stronger enforcement of court orders.

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