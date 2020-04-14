HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM approves enhancing upper limit of loan, under Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved enhancing upper limit of loan, under Kamyab Jawan Program, from five million rupees to 25 million rupees to facilitate youth to go for big business ventures.

The approval was granted during his meeting with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Now the budding entrepreneurs can get a loan upto 25 million rupees instead of five million rupees. The Prime Minister also decided to reduce the applicable markup rate from eight percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that young entrepreneurs will be encouraged more as soon as relaxation in lockdown occurs. He said youth is a precious asset of the country and the government will invest more in them. He said young people have greater role in strengthen country’s economy.

