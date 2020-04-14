BUSINESS

IBA Karachi and TCF establish IBA-TCF Alumni Scholarship Fund

Muhammad Saleem 3 hours ago
KARACHI – The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has joined hands with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi in easing out the financial burden of TCF graduates studying at the IBA by setting up the IBA-TCF Alumni Scholarship Fund. All donations including zakat collected for this fund will cover the educational expenses of TCF graduates studying at the IBA. 20% of the proceeds will go towards TCF’s COVID-19 Response Appeal.

Last year, the IBA provided financial assistance to around 1,000 students amounting to Rs. 300 million. 

The IBA, Karachi and TCF would really appreciate donations for this fund: https://support.tcf.org.pk/fundraisers/tcf-alumni-at-ibakarachi

