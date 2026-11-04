Pinktober 2026 Shifts Breast Cancer Awareness Towards Prevention and Holistic Wellbeing

Pinktober 2026 brings experts, survivors and organisations together to promote breast cancer awareness in Karachi.

Karachi event brings healthcare professionals, survivors and community organisations together to promote early detection, patient support and women’s health.

Pinktober 2026 brought healthcare professionals, social organisations, corporate leaders and breast cancer survivors together to promote prevention, early detection and holistic women’s health.

Sarwat N. Shah, Founder of Khudi Wellness and Foundation, initiated the event in collaboration with Sarfraz Dennis of Saving Lives and CBNC. The gathering took place on October 30 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi.

The event aimed to move beyond symbolic breast cancer awareness activities. Instead, it focused on prevention, evidence-based treatment, timely diagnosis, holistic wellbeing and psychological support for patients and their families.

Experts Discuss Breast Cancer Prevention and Care

A multidisciplinary panel brought together four specialists:

Dr Rufina Soomro, Breast Surgeon

Dr Farah Faisal, Ultrasound Specialist

Dr Hina Anis, Nutritionist

Dr Azmat Irfan, Naturopath

Sarwat N. Shah, an integrative therapist and Founder of Khudi Wellness, moderated the discussion. The panel explored breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and emotional recovery.

Speakers highlighted the importance of preventive health education alongside diagnosis and treatment. They encouraged women to understand potential risk factors, seek medical advice and access appropriate care without stigma or hesitation.

The discussion also stressed early detection. Women were encouraged to remain aware of changes in their breasts and seek timely medical advice. The panel discussed regular clinical consultations and screening based on age and individual risk.

Nutrition and lifestyle choices formed another part of the conversation. Speakers discussed balanced diets, physical activity and sustainable habits as important elements of overall health.

The panel also explored the relevance of the Prophetic way of life, or Sunnah, to holistic wellbeing. Topics included moderation, mindful eating, personal hygiene, spiritual balance and healthy daily routines.

Emotional and psychological support emerged as another key theme. Speakers emphasised that breast cancer affects more than physical health. Patients also need compassion, emotional security and support from families, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Collective Oath Highlights Women’s Health

The event also featured an oath-taking ceremony facilitated by the Samina Alvi Foundation.

The initiative encouraged women to prioritise their overall wellbeing and take an active role in promoting prevention and early detection. It also highlighted the importance of extending health awareness to families and communities.

Pinktober Impact Awards Recognise Organisations

In collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, Pinktober Awards 2026 recognised organisations working to improve breast cancer awareness, early detection, patient support and access to women’s healthcare.

The award recipients were:

Pink Ribbon Pakistan – Received by Maliha Bhimjee. Shaukat Khanum Hospital – Received by Zahid Asghar. Samina Alvi Foundation – Received by Sabeen Barkat. Cancer Foundation Hospital – Received by SNS. Rotary Pakistan 3271 – Received by Kishwar Allawala. Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre – Received by Dr Hana Farhan Essa. Meezan Bank – Received by Aasiya Siraj. Khudi Wellness – Received by Syed Kashif Shah. Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Inclusion (IHRI) – Received by Razzak Pardesi.

The awards recognised organisations and individuals for their contributions to breast cancer awareness and women’s healthcare.

Survivors Share Stories of Courage

A special segment celebrated breast cancer survivors and their efforts to inspire others through their experiences.

The event paid tribute to Samra Zeeshan and Josephine Permal. Their stories highlighted the importance of hope, awareness and peer support for women facing breast cancer.

Angeline K. Malik also discussed genetic awareness, with particular attention to BRCA1 testing. She highlighted the role of genetic counselling and appropriate testing for individuals with relevant family histories or clinical indications.

Community Leaders Attend Pinktober 2026

The event brought together community leaders and supporters from different sectors.

Among the distinguished guests were Rajvir Singh Sodha, Irfan Soomro, Fazal Dadabhoy, Hanif Gohar, Asif Moosa, Kashif Shah, Iqbal Qureshi, Durdaana Arshad, Irum Fawad, Shanaz Ramzi, Zulfiqar Halepoto, Ayesha Islam, Barrister Sahar Iqbal and Ishtiaq Baig.

Their participation added support to the event’s focus on women’s health and community engagement.

A Commitment Beyond October

Pinktober 2026 aimed to establish a lasting commitment rather than remain a one-day gathering or annual awareness campaign.

Its message centred on prevention, early detection, accessible healthcare, quality treatment and emotional support. The initiative also highlighted the role of families, medical professionals and community organisations in supporting women.

Through Khudi Wellness, Sarwat N. Shah aims to connect medical science, mental health, community engagement and social responsibility.

The event reinforced a central message: women need more than awareness. They need access to preventive care, timely diagnosis, quality treatment and the support required to live healthy and dignified lives.

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