K-Festival 2026 to Bring Korean Culture, Music and Products to Karachi

K-Festival 2026 will showcase Korean culture, music and consumer products at LuckyOne Mall in Karachi.

Three-day event at LuckyOne Mall will feature Korean brands, cultural activities, a live nuMori performance and a K-pop competition.

The Karachi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in collaboration with the Karachi office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), will organise K-Festival 2026 at LuckyOne Mall from November 13 to 15.

The three-day event aims to strengthen cultural, economic and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and South Korea. It will combine a showcase of Korean consumer products with cultural activities and live performances.

Consul General of the Republic of Korea Joohoon Kim announced the festival during a press conference at his residence in DHA, Karachi.

The festival will feature a K-Beauty and K-Lifestyle showcase alongside activities highlighting Korean culture. Visitors will also have an opportunity to explore Korean products and experience traditional Korean clothing, known as hanbok.

Korean Brands and Products on Display

Several Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics and Lotte Kolson, will participate alongside 14 local premium distribution networks and vendors.

Organisers will set up nine booths featuring a range of Korean consumer products. These will include cosmetics, food, household goods, automotive accessories and electronic devices.

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The exhibition will give visitors an opportunity to explore Korean products while experiencing different aspects of the country’s culture.

Korean Band nuMori to Perform

A major attraction will be a performance by Korean band nuMori on Sunday, November 15, immediately after the festival’s opening ceremony.

The ceremony and performance will begin at 4:30 pm.

nuMori is an Electro Gugak band that blends traditional Korean music with K-pop and rock. Since its debut in 2016, the group has gained international recognition. Its performances include an invitation to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the United States.

The band combines traditional musical elements with modern production and energetic stage performances. It will also represent South Korea at the World Culture Festival, organised by the Arts Council of Karachi, on November 16 at 8 pm.

K-Pop Competition to Feature Nine Teams

Following nuMori’s performance, the festival will host the K-Pop Festival, titled KTS (Karachi to Seoul).

Nine teams will compete in vocal and dance categories. They qualified through preliminary auditions.

The organisers will award Korean electronic products to the first-, second- and third-place winners following the judging process.

Promoting Pakistan–Korea Relations

The Karachi Office of the Korean Embassy hopes the festival will give Karachi residents and Korean culture enthusiasts an opportunity to experience Korean traditions and explore high-quality Korean products.

The office also aims to expand cultural exchange opportunities between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. These initiatives seek to promote mutual understanding and strengthen connections between the people of both countries.

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