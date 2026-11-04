Senate Committee Reviews Gas Supply Issues, PRL Operations and Geological Surveys in Balochistan

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum reviewed gas supply problems, refinery operations and geological survey projects during a meeting at Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting focused particularly on gas supply issues in Quetta and the southern region, operational challenges at Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), and geological mapping activities in Balochistan.

Senators Umer Farooq, Qurrat-ul-Ain Marri, Abdul Wassy, Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, Jam Saifullah Khan and Manzoor Ahmed attended the meeting.

Special Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Mirza Nassirudrin Mehmood also participated. Managing Director SSGC, senior officials from SSGC and PRL, and the Director General of the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) were present.

Committee Seeks Details of Gas Supply and Demand

The Managing Director of SSGC briefed the committee on delays in providing gas connections to Qila Mubarak Town in Quetta. He also discussed low gas pressure across the southern region.

The committee directed SSGC to submit a comprehensive, one-page statement showing available gas supplies and overall demand.

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Members also sought details about the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM), particularly its outstanding recoveries.

PRL Briefs Committee on Operational Challenges

The committee reviewed the operational difficulties facing Pakistan Refinery Limited, an older refinery established in 1962. Its original technology was designed to process Iranian crude oil.

The committee was informed that PRL suffered losses between 2011 and 2018 due to declining demand for furnace oil.

In 2018, the refinery shifted its focus towards petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products. However, the transition reduced its processing capacity.

PRL, which has a stated capacity of approximately 38,000 barrels, is working to recover its losses. The refinery also faces workforce-related challenges.

The committee directed PRL to create employment opportunities for residents of Balochistan. It also asked the refinery to ensure recruitment in line with the province’s allocated quota.

GSP Reports Progress on Geological Mapping

The Geological Survey of Pakistan briefed the committee on its geological mapping activities. These surveys cover approximately 19,200 square kilometres.

GSP reported that it had completed 30 topographic sheets in Balochistan under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and annual development projects.

The department also outlined an accelerated project to map 50 additional sheets across the country. It aims to complete the project during 2026–2027.

Proposed Cooperation with BUITEMS

GSP informed the committee that it currently has no agreement, memorandum of understanding or joint venture with any department in Balochistan or Quetta.

However, the department intends to establish an MoU on geosciences cooperation with the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta.

The meeting also discussed possible engagement between GSP and the Zhob Chamber of Commerce through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

GSP highlighted security-related challenges in Balochistan. It said these issues were affecting the execution and progress of its field activities.

Committee Calls for Better Coordination

The committee stressed the need for stronger coordination and timely implementation of development projects.

It also called for measures to address operational challenges and expand employment opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

The meeting covered gas supply, refinery performance and geological survey work, with members seeking greater accountability and progress from the relevant organisations.