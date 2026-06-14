The Pakistan Tech Forum was successfully held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster in London. The event took place during London Tech Week 2026 and focused on strengthening digital cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The forum brought together technology leaders, government representatives, and business stakeholders from both countries. The Pakistan Tech Forum aimed to expand investment, innovation, and cross-border collaboration in the digital sector.

Organizers described the event as a key platform for building long-term technology partnerships.

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Pakistan Tech Forum digital economy collaboration

The Pakistan Tech Forum highlighted opportunities in software exports, digital transformation, and skill development. Participants discussed how both countries can benefit from stronger technology ties.

Representatives from Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), P@SHA, and other institutions attended the event. They emphasized the importance of expanding Pakistan’s digital economy and global presence.

The forum also focused on improving innovation ecosystems and supporting startups.

Pakistan Tech Forum youth empowerment vision

The Pakistan Tech Forum featured discussions on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Special representatives from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Youth Programme highlighted ongoing initiatives.

They outlined efforts to support startups, business loans, and training programs for young entrepreneurs. The vision aims to expand Pakistan’s IT industry and move toward a multi-billion-dollar digital economy.

Speakers encouraged collaboration between UK-based investors and Pakistani youth-led businesses.

Pakistan Tech Forum investment opportunities UK

The Pakistan Tech Forum also explored investment opportunities between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Delegates discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and technology partnerships.

Participants agreed that digital cooperation could open new economic pathways for both countries. The discussions emphasized innovation, skills development, and cross-border investment flows.

Business leaders described the forum as a step toward long-term economic engagement.

Pakistan Tech Forum conclusion cooperation commitment

The Pakistan Tech Forum concluded with a shared commitment to continue collaboration. Participants expressed optimism about future partnerships in technology and innovation.

Organizers thanked all delegates, partners, and stakeholders for their participation. The forum reinforced the role of PBBC in promoting business and technology cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.