The FPCCI media committee held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The session focused on key challenges faced by member publications.

The meeting was organized by Faisal Zahid Malik, Convener of the committee and Chairman & CEO of Pakistan Observer. Several senior business and media figures attended the session.

The committee discussed operational and financial concerns affecting the media and broadcasting sector.

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FPCCI media committee advertising dues issue

The FPCCI media committee highlighted serious concerns regarding delays in advertisement payments. Members raised issues related to the Press Information Department and outstanding dues.

Participants emphasized that delayed payments are affecting media operations and financial stability of publications.

The discussion also included concerns over allocation of government advertisements and transparency in distribution.

FPCCI media committee budget impact discussion

The FPCCI media committee also reviewed the impact of the federal budget on the media and broadcasting industry. Members analyzed how fiscal changes could affect revenue streams.

The session included a broader dialogue on economic pressure facing the sector. Participants stressed the need for policy clarity and timely financial support.

FPCCI media committee member participation

The FPCCI media committee meeting included participation from several senior industry representatives. Members attended both physically and via Zoom.

Key attendees included vice presidents, coordinators, and senior media professionals who contributed to discussions on industry challenges.

The committee aimed to build consensus on improving financial processes and strengthening media-sector sustainability.