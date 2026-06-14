The Federal Budget 2026–27 has drawn criticism from Pakistan Awami Quwat Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, who said the financial plan has not met public expectations. According to his statement, the budget appears focused on fiscal discipline and external obligations rather than broad public relief.

He argued that inflation, unemployment, and business pressures remain major concerns. Therefore, he stated that limited relief measures announced in the budget are unlikely to significantly improve living conditions for ordinary citizens.

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Khaqan Waheed Khawaja Raises Economic Concerns

Discussing the Federal Budget, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said the framework lacks a clear strategy for achieving long-term economic growth. He stated that claims regarding exports and growth require stronger implementation plans.

According to his remarks, sectors such as industry, information technology, and small and medium-sized enterprises require greater policy support. He also argued that stronger measures are needed to attract investment and stimulate business activity.

As a result, concerns remain about whether projected outcomes can translate into practical economic gains.

Federal Budget And Youth Expectations

The Federal Budget was also criticised for not introducing significant initiatives focused on young people. Khaqan Waheed Khawaja stated that stronger measures were expected in employment generation, entrepreneurship, and skills development.

He argued that economic policy should create opportunities for emerging professionals and support innovation-led growth.

At the same time, he acknowledged that economic stabilisation may remain part of the government’s immediate priorities.

Federal Budget And Long-Term Reform Debate

Speaking about structural policy direction, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said the Federal Budget does not introduce major reforms capable of reducing dependence on debt or building sustainable growth.

He stated that meaningful reform should address business competitiveness and cost pressures while creating conditions for broader prosperity.

According to Pakistan Awami Quwat, future economic planning should align more closely with public expectations and national development priorities.

Federal Budget Outlook And Economic Direction

Khaqan Waheed Khawaja concluded that the Federal Budget should deliver stronger economic direction while addressing the needs of citizens and businesses.

He maintained that economic policy must balance fiscal discipline with public welfare and long-term development goals.

Pakistan Awami Quwat stated that future reforms should place greater emphasis on growth, opportunity creation, and economic resilience.