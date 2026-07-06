Pakistan Padel Ranking Cup Huzaifa, Huzaima, Meheq and Asfa Win 2026 Titles

Champions celebrate their victories at the Pakistan Padel Ranking Cup 2026 in Karachi.

Pakistan Padel Ranking Cup concluded in Karachi with Huzaifa and Huzaima winning the men’s championship, while Meheq Khokhar and Asfa Shahbaz claimed the women’s doubles title. The tournament rewarded players with national ranking points, cash prizes and opportunities to represent Pakistan in international events.

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The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) organised the three-day championship under the auspices of the International Padel Federation (FIP). The event took place at Sport On, Clifton, from July 3 to 5.

Pakistan’s leading padel players competed in the men’s, women’s and junior categories. In addition, the tournament offered official national ranking points, trophies, certificates and prize money.

Huzaifa and Huzaima produced a dominant display to lift the men’s title. Meanwhile, Meheq Khokhar and Asfa Shahbaz secured victory in the women’s doubles final after an impressive campaign.

The junior champions also impressed throughout the tournament. Daud Ali and Ahmed Jawad won the Boys Under-12 title. Rayyan Faizan and Muhammad Bin Haris finished first in Boys Under-14. Mueez Allawala and Asher Allawala claimed the Boys Under-16 crown. Mustafa Azad and Habib Haseeb captured the Boys Under-18 title. In the Girls Under-18 category, Alesha Elahi and Eschelle emerged as champions.

Pakistan Padel Federation President Muhammad Mateen attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary General of the Sindh Olympic Association, joined him as a guest of honour. Saeed Ahmed, Secretary of the Sindh Police Sports Board, Maqbool Ahmed, Secretary of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, Danish Ahmed, Vice President of PPF, and Farhan Ahmed, CEO of Sport On, also attended the ceremony.

Muhammad Mateen presented trophies, shields, certificates and cash prizes worth PKR 600,000 to the winners and runners-up. He congratulated all participants and praised the high standard of competition.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to developing padel across Pakistan in line with the International Padel Federation’s development programme. He said the Pakistan Padel Ranking Cup remains the country’s official national ranking event and helps identify talented players for regional, Asian and future FIP competitions.

Finally, the Pakistan Padel Federation thanked Sport On for hosting the championship successfully. It also appreciated the efforts of referees, technical officials, volunteers, sponsors, media representatives and athletes. The federation pledged to organise more national ranking events to strengthen padel in Pakistan and create greater international opportunities for emerging players.

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