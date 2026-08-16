The USS Lincoln continues its record deployment in the Middle East as concerns grow over crew wellbeing.

The US Navy says crew welfare remains a priority as the aircraft carrier spends more than 240 days at sea during the war with Iran.

Mental health has become a “priority” aboard the USS Lincoln after concerns emerged over the strain of its record-long deployment in the Middle East, the US military’s top commander in the region said.

Adm Brad Cooper visited the aircraft carrier on Saturday and said the ship had one of the lowest numbers of reported mental health cases among the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers.

However, he also recognised the pressure of long deployments.

“Service at sea for long periods is uniquely challenging and tough,” Adm Cooper said.

The USS Lincoln arrived in the Middle East in January. Since then, it has supported US military operations against Iran, including efforts to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports.

The carrier has now spent more than 240 consecutive days at sea, setting a record for uninterrupted deployment.

Families Raise Concerns

The unusually long deployment has raised concerns among families of sailors serving aboard the carrier.

Some relatives say they have noticed signs of worsening mental health among crew members. Reports have also claimed that some sailors attempted to jump overboard.

The reports have increased pressure on US Navy leaders to address conditions aboard the ship and provide stronger support for its crew.

The Lincoln carries about 5,000 people, including sailors and other personnel.

Adm Cooper said the Navy must treat mental health as an important part of overall wellbeing.

“I’ve long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He praised the Lincoln’s leadership for making mental health and crew resilience a priority.

Navy Faces Questions Over Deployment

The US Navy acknowledged supply problems aboard the carrier last week. However, officials rejected claims that the ship was facing a mental health crisis.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also disputed reports about the conditions aboard the vessel. He said the situation had been “completely misrepresented”.

President Donald Trump has also dismissed suggestions that the deployment has lasted too long.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said the deployment was “not nearly long enough”.

The carrier’s mission was originally scheduled to end in May. Officials have extended the deployment several times as US military operations in the region have continued.

Record Time at Sea

The USS Lincoln’s prolonged deployment has placed additional pressure on its crew.

Long periods at sea can separate sailors from their families and limit opportunities for rest and recovery. The Navy says it recognises those challenges and wants commanders to focus on crew resilience.

Adm Cooper’s visit comes as the US military continues its operations in the Middle East.

The comments also highlight the tension between operational demands and the wellbeing of thousands of sailors who have remained away from home for months.

For the crew of the USS Lincoln, the record deployment shows no immediate sign of ending. Navy leaders now face growing pressure to maintain the ship’s operational role while protecting the mental health of those serving aboard it.

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