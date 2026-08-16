Jared Kushner meets Egyptian officials as Washington pushes efforts to advance the Gaza peace plan.

Jared Kushner’s reported meeting with Hamas leaders in Egypt comes as Washington pushes for disarmament, Israeli troop withdrawal and a new political future for Gaza.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jared Kushner has held rare talks with senior Hamas figures in Egypt as Washington pushes its Gaza peace plan.

A Palestinian official told the BBC that Kushner met a Hamas delegation led by the group’s new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, on Sunday.

The meeting focused on key steps needed to advance the US plan. These included Hamas’s weapons, an Israeli troop withdrawal and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The talks mark an important contact between US officials and Hamas. They also come as Trump’s administration tries to keep the ceasefire framework alive.

Kushner Meets Hamas Delegation

Kushner reportedly joined a meeting with Hamas representatives alongside US Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey also took part, according to reports. The three countries have played major roles in efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

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No official statement has confirmed the details of the meeting. However, reports say the talks focused on practical steps to remove Hamas’s weapons and support humanitarian work in Gaza.

The discussions come after Trump’s Board of Peace said it had reached an agreement on the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.

The wider US proposal calls for Israeli forces to leave Gaza. It also seeks the creation of a new civilian Palestinian administration and a major reconstruction programme.

Israel Rejects US Proposal

Israel has rejected Trump’s 15-point plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the complete disarmament of Hamas before Israel withdraws its troops.

Netanyahu said last week that the Israel Defense Forces would not leave Gaza until Hamas had genuinely surrendered its weapons.

His position has created a major obstacle for the US-led effort. Washington wants both sides to move towards the next stage of the agreement.

Eight Muslim-majority countries criticised Israel’s rejection of the plan on Sunday.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia said Israel’s position could damage Trump’s peace efforts.

Kushner Meets Egypt’s President

During his visit to Egypt, Kushner also met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Israeli media reported that Kushner, Mladenov and Blair could meet Netanyahu on Monday. The group hopes to find a way to move the US proposal forward.

Egypt has remained a key player in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Qatar and Turkey have also supported diplomatic efforts to maintain the ceasefire.

The reported Kushner-Hamas meeting could therefore provide an important test of whether the two sides can bridge their differences.

Gaza Ceasefire Remains Fragile

The ceasefire began on 10 October last year and remains in place.

However, Israeli forces have carried out several strikes in Gaza since the truce began. Israel says it has targeted militants and has accused Hamas of violating the agreement.

The latest reported strikes targeted areas around Khan Yunis and Nuseirat.

The wider conflict began after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023. About 1,200 people died and 251 others were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

Israel responded with a large-scale military campaign in Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 73,000 people have died during the conflict. The United Nations considers the ministry’s figures broadly reliable.

The UN estimates that about 1.9 million people, or 90% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced since the war began.

The humanitarian crisis remains one of the biggest challenges facing efforts to secure a lasting settlement.

For Trump’s administration, the latest talks could offer a chance to restart negotiations. But disagreements over Hamas’s weapons and Israel’s military withdrawal remain major barriers to the proposed Gaza peace plan.

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