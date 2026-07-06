Zardari Visit: President Begins Historic Four-Day Trip to Kyrgyzstan

President Asif Ali Zardari departs for a four-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

First presidential visit to Kyrgyzstan in 21 years aims to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, investment, connectivity and regional partnerships.

Zardari Visit to Kyrgyzstan begins on Monday as President Asif Ali Zardari embarks on a four-day official trip aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key economic and strategic sectors.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, President Zardari is visiting the Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The Foreign Office described the visit as the first by a Pakistani president to Kyrgyzstan in 21 years, calling it a historic milestone in relations between the two countries. The trip follows President Zhaparov’s official visit to Pakistan in December 2025 and reflects growing high-level engagement.

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During the visit, President Zardari will hold one-on-one talks and delegation-level meetings with President Zhaparov to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, energy, mining, agriculture, textiles, the halal industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the digital economy, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Zardari is also scheduled to meet Marlen Mamataliev during a courtesy call.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy warm and longstanding relations rooted in shared history, faith, culture, and common aspirations for peace, regional connectivity, and economic prosperity across Central and South Asia.

Both countries are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and are partners in the CASA-1000 energy project, a $1.2 billion initiative linking Central Asia and South Asia through electricity transmission. The project, involving Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, is expected to become operational by January 2027.

Relations between Islamabad and Bishkek have strengthened in recent years. During President Zhaparov’s visit to Pakistan in December 2025, both countries signed 15 memoranda of understanding covering commerce, energy, health, and other sectors. Pakistan also offered Kyrgyzstan access to international markets through the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar.

The two countries have additionally agreed to expand cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital finance while setting a target to increase bilateral trade to $100 million.

Official trade figures show Pakistan exported goods worth $3.124 million to Kyrgyzstan during the first 10 months of FY2025-26, while imports from Kyrgyzstan reached $0.626 million during the same period.

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