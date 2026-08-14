August 14, 2026

Independence Day Basketball Tournament Opens in Karachi with Two Thrilling Wins

Web Desk August 14, 2026

Raiders Club and Omega Club begin their campaigns with convincing victories at the Korangi event

Independence Day basketball tournament at LOB Basketball Court in Korangi Karachi

Players compete during the Independence Day basketball tournament in Korangi, Karachi.

KARACHI: The Independence Day Tournament opened in Karachi with two competitive matches as the District Sports Office (DSO) Korangi and Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) joined hands to promote the sport at grassroots level.

KBA President Shahzain Malik attended the opening ceremony as chief guest at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi. He praised the organisers for creating opportunities for young basketball players and encouraged continued investment in local sporting talent.

In the opening match, Raiders Club defeated VOIDS Club 68–52. Mubashir Mansoor led Raiders with 17 points, while Umar Butt added 10 and Hashir Abbasi contributed nine. Asadullah Khan was the leading scorer for VOIDS with 16 points, followed by Azaan Ijlal with 11.

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The second game produced another strong performance as Omega Club beat Askari Alpha Club 82–61. Ans Azher starred for Omega with 27 points. Usman Khalid scored 17, while Daniyal Hussain added 15. Adam Khan led Askari Alpha with 22 points, followed by Rafay Sohail with 16.

The Independence Day Tournament is part of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations and aims to provide competitive exposure to emerging basketball players. The event also seeks to strengthen basketball development at the grassroots level.

Addressing the ceremony, Shahzain Malik appreciated the Sports Department, Government of Sindh, and DSO Korangi Shakeel Ahmed for supporting basketball activities in the city. He said the Karachi Basketball Association would continue to cooperate with organisations working to develop the sport.

The tournament is expected to give young players an important platform to compete, gain experience and showcase their talent. Organisers hope the event will further encourage basketball participation across Karachi.

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