Assad Mujtaba meets Clifton residents during the Knights of Columbus summer picnic in New Jersey.

The Clifton City Council candidate joins residents at a community picnic, stressing listening, inclusion and service across the city’s diverse communities.

CLIFTON, New Jersey, August 2026 — Dr. Assad Mujtaba met with residents and community members at St. John Kanty Church in Clifton, New Jersey, during the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council 3969 Summer Picnic.

The gathering brought together parishioners and members of Clifton’s diverse communities. Dr. Rony Moise of the Filipino community hosted the programme and welcomed guests.

Mujtaba attended the event alongside longtime Clifton community advocate Dorothy Gillmore and John Torcano. The group spent time speaking with residents and listening to their views on local issues and the future of the city.

The event highlighted the importance of community engagement as Clifton prepares for the 2026 City Council election.

Focus on Listening and Service

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Mujtaba said Clifton’s strength comes from its diversity, with residents from different faiths, cultures and backgrounds living together as neighbours.

He stressed that effective public service starts with being present in the community and listening to residents.

Mujtaba also emphasised respect for every community and the importance of working together to build a stronger Clifton.

The gathering provided an opportunity for residents to share their perspectives in an informal setting while discussing the values that connect Clifton’s communities.

Mujtaba’s campaign is centred on the message of “Community • Faith • Service • Unity”, with a focus on serving residents across the city.

The candidate said his vision is to represent every community and help strengthen the sense of shared responsibility that defines Clifton.

The event also underscored the role of community gatherings in bringing residents together and encouraging dialogue across cultural and religious lines.

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