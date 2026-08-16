4Thrives Walee celebrates a sixth-place finish at the PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2026 in Paris.

The Pakistani squad tops Group A before reaching the Grand Finals, marking a major moment for the country’s growing esports scene.

PARIS, August 16, 2026 — Pakistan’s 4Thrives Walee has finished sixth at the PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC) 2026 in Paris, completing an impressive campaign against some of the world’s strongest competitive teams.

The result places 4Thrives Walee among the top PUBG MOBILE teams at the global tournament and marks another significant achievement for Pakistan’s emerging esports industry.

The Pakistani squad started its campaign strongly, finishing top of Group A and earning direct qualification for the Grand Finals.

The team then faced the world’s leading PUBG MOBILE line-ups across three days of intense competition in Paris. Although the championship trophy remained out of reach, the sixth-place finish gave Pakistan another strong showing on the international esports stage.

Pakistan Makes Its Mark in Paris

4Thrives Walee showed confidence and consistency throughout the tournament. Its group-stage performance set the tone for a campaign that saw the Pakistani team compete directly against elite international opposition.

Rotary Karachi Holds “Walk a Cause” for Mouth Cancer, Polio Awareness and Drug Abuse

Reaching the Grand Finals also demonstrated the growing ability of Pakistani esports players to compete at the highest level.

The achievement comes as Pakistan’s gaming industry continues to attract greater attention from players, fans and businesses.

For Walee, which recently acquired 4Thrives as part of its expansion into gaming, esports and digital entertainment, the result also supports its wider goal of creating international opportunities for Pakistani talent.

Walee spokesperson Waqas Ramzan praised the squad’s performance.

He said the team’s achievement in Paris was a source of pride for Pakistan. He noted that 4Thrives Walee had topped its group and earned a place in the Grand Finals on merit.

“Every player wants to lift the trophy,” Waqas Ramzan said, while describing the team’s run among the world’s best as an achievement worth celebrating.

Players Look Ahead

4Thrives player Falak said the squad travelled to Paris determined to prove that Pakistan belongs on the global esports stage.

He said the team was proud of reaching the Grand Finals and competing against the world’s best players.

The experience, he added, would help the squad return stronger in future international competitions.

The campaign also drew support from Pakistani esports fans, who followed the team’s progress throughout its run in Paris.

4Thrives Walee’s sixth-place finish adds further momentum to Pakistan’s growing gaming community and highlights the potential of its young esports talent.

From topping Group A to reaching the Grand Finals, the team’s PUBG MOBILE World Cup campaign has given Pakistan another reason to look towards esports as a serious international sporting platform.

Follow THE AZB