GCC Customs Delays Weaken Pakistan’s Export Competitiveness, Says Ismail Suttar

Ismail Suttar says GCC customs delays are increasing logistics costs for Pakistani exporters.

GCC Customs delays continue to hurt Pakistan’s export competitiveness by increasing logistics costs and disrupting regional trade, according to Ismail Suttar, Founder Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SMAP).

Customs Delays Raise Export Costs

Suttar said exporters and importers face growing challenges as customs clearance at Dubai and other major GCC ports takes longer despite shipments arriving on time.

He said businesses now face more than higher freight charges. Delays in customs processing have increased storage, detention and administrative expenses. As a result, the landed cost of goods has risen and supply chains have become less predictable.

Furthermore, Suttar noted that exporters continue to meet their shipping schedules. However, cargo often remains stuck after reaching destination ports. Consequently, these bottlenecks affect exporters, importers, freight forwarders, shipping lines, terminal operators and customs authorities.

Shipping Routes Remain Under Pressure

Suttar said several global shipping companies, including Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM, have not fully resumed their traditional routes through the Strait of Hormuz following recent regional tensions.

As a result, transit times have increased significantly. Before the disruption, shipments to Jebel Ali usually arrived within two to three days. Now, deliveries often take between 15 and 20 days.

In addition, exporters must absorb emergency freight surcharges, war-risk premiums, higher insurance costs, port congestion and extended storage charges. These factors continue to increase operating expenses for manufacturers and exporters.

Salt Industry Faces Severe Impact

Suttar said Pakistan’s salt industry has suffered more than many other export sectors because salt is a low-value bulk commodity that depends heavily on affordable freight rates.

He explained that shipping costs now exceed the value of many salt consignments, making exports commercially unviable. As a result, Pakistani salt exporters have struggled to remain competitive in international markets.

Call for Better Regional Coordination

Suttar warned that prolonged shipping disruptions complicate inventory management, extend cash conversion cycles and reduce business certainty. Therefore, companies across manufacturing, wholesale, retail and distribution continue to face operational challenges.

He stressed that efficient regional trade depends not only on shipping capacity but also on timely customs clearance and smooth cargo handling at destination ports.

Finally, Suttar urged shipping lines, freight forwarders, customs authorities, terminal operators and regulators to strengthen coordination across GCC ports. He said faster customs procedures, improved supply chain visibility and better operational cooperation would reduce unnecessary logistics costs and support uninterrupted regional trade.

He added that stronger collaboration across the logistics sector will help build more resilient supply chains and improve access to regional and international markets.

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