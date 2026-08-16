Growing demand for penis fillers has raised concerns among doctors over safety, regulation and long-term risks.

Men are increasingly turning to non-surgical penis enlargement, but doctors warn that poor regulation and limited long-term evidence leave patients facing serious risks.

Jason did not want what some people call a “Coke can” — a penis enlarged with so much filler that it resembles a short drinks can.

Instead, he wanted a modest change.

After receiving hyaluronic acid filler, Jason says the girth of his penis increased by about 16%. He is pleased with the result, as is his partner.

For Jason, the procedure provided a boost in confidence. He says everything still works normally, but the added width gives him the appearance he wanted.

His experience highlights a growing but poorly documented trend in cosmetic medicine: penis fillers.

There are no reliable official figures showing how many men undergo the procedure in the UK. Unlike more visible cosmetic treatments, the demand is difficult to measure.

The industry also faces limited regulation. In the UK, people do not necessarily need medical qualifications to offer cosmetic filler procedures.

Why Are Men Choosing Fillers?

Jason says he was already happy with the length of his penis. He wanted greater girth and what he described as a more balanced appearance.

He spent about a year considering his options before deciding against surgery.

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Instead, he chose hyaluronic acid, a temporary filler commonly used in cosmetic treatments such as lip enhancement.

The substance naturally occurs in the body and can hold large amounts of water. As a result, it can add volume when injected beneath the skin.

Jason says his decision was not about proving his masculinity.

He believes changing beauty standards have affected men as well as women.

Social media, advertising and pornography can all create images of what an ideal body should look like. For some men, that pressure can lead them to consider cosmetic procedures.

Jason says people now see “picture-perfect” bodies almost everywhere.

How Penis Fillers Work

Dr Javed Hussain has offered penis fillers at his clinic in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, for more than a year.

He says demand has increased and that his patients range from men in their 20s to his oldest client, who is 72.

Before treatment, Hussain discusses the patient’s health, reasons for seeking the procedure and expectations about the result.

During the procedure, he injects hyaluronic acid at three points along the penis.

He uses a cannula, which enters near the base and moves along the shaft. He then massages the filler to create an even appearance.

Patients must continue massaging the area at home.

Hussain charges up to £3,500. He says patients can expect roughly 10% to 20% more girth, with results lasting around six to nine months.

Doctors Warn About Serious Complications

The procedure can cause common side effects such as soreness, bruising and uneven results.

More serious complications can include infection and damage to blood vessels or other important structures.

Such damage can threaten the blood supply needed to maintain healthy penile tissue and normal erections.

Hussain says he understands why surgeons remain concerned about the treatment.

He keeps medication available that can dissolve hyaluronic acid if a serious problem develops. He says he has never needed to use it, although the BBC could not independently verify that claim.

However, Hussain described a case involving a patient who received treatment elsewhere.

According to Hussain, the clinic used the wrong type of filler. The man’s penis began turning black after the treatment damaged blood vessels and caused tissue to die.

Doctors sent him directly to A&E.

Surgeons See The Damage

Prof Vaibhav Modgil, an NHS andrology specialist and consultant urological surgeon in Manchester, has treated men after unsuccessful penis enhancement procedures.

He says the consequences can be devastating.

Some patients develop skin necrosis, a condition in which tissue dies because it loses its blood supply. The affected skin can turn black and eventually separate from healthy tissue.

For men who expected a cosmetic improvement, the result can be physically and emotionally distressing.

Modgil says some patients leave treatment feeling worse about their appearance than before.

One Patient Needed Months to Recover

Alex, who asked the BBC not to use his real name, travelled to Germany for penis enhancement surgery.

Doctors cut the ligament connecting his penis to the pubic bone to make it appear longer. Surgeons also removed fat from his body and injected it into his penis to increase its size.

The recovery was extremely painful.

Alex says severe bruising caused both of his upper legs to turn yellow. He also struggled to walk normally for about a month.

Doctors eventually treated him at Modgil’s clinic and gave him the all-clear.

Alex says he knows he was not small before the procedure. But pornography and social expectations had convinced him that a larger penis represented masculinity.

His experience shows how body-image pressure can influence decisions about cosmetic treatment.

Calls for Stronger Regulation

Doctors say the biggest concern is the lack of reliable evidence.

The British Association of Urological Surgeons reviewed 36 studies involving 3,750 men. It concluded that there was still not enough evidence to establish the long-term safety of penis enhancement procedures.

Researchers also have limited information about how fillers may affect the penis years after treatment.

Modgil says online searches, advertising and social media suggest that demand is rising.

The association now advises against these procedures because the available evidence remains too weak.

Modgil believes a complete ban may go too far. However, he says the industry needs much stronger regulation.

He has called for a national register that records penis filler procedures and tracks patients over the long term.

Such data could help men understand the potential benefits and risks before making a decision.

A Growing Cosmetic Trend With Unanswered Questions

For Jason, the treatment has been a positive experience. He says he would consider having the procedure again once his current filler wears off.

But his experience is not the same as every patient’s.

The absence of reliable national data makes it difficult to know how common penis fillers have become or how frequently complications occur.

Doctors say men considering cosmetic enhancement should understand that temporary fillers can still cause serious and permanent damage.

The growing demand also raises wider questions about body image and the influence of social media, pornography and modern beauty standards on men.

As more men seek cosmetic treatments, specialists say better regulation and long-term research will be essential to ensure patients understand the risks before undergoing penis fillers.

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